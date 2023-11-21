Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
10 tips for safety in Kitchen
Turn off your oven and other kitchen appliances when they are not in use
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Keep the kids and pets out of the kitchen
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to use knife properly while chopping the vegetables
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to wipe up the spills. Be it water, grease or oil, clean it before anyone trips and hurts themselves
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Don't rush in the kitchen. Be careful and keep calm while moving pots and pans
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Wear comfortable clothes and footwear. You can also wear apron while cooking food or washing utensils
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid wearing nylon clothes in the kitchen as it can easily catch fire
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Keep a fire alarm in your kitchen and ensure that it works properly
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Clean your kitchen with sanitiser as often as possible, in order to prevent bacteria and germs from spreading
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure that gas doesn't leak from the cylinder
#10
Image Source: Pexels
