Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

10 tips for safety in Kitchen 

Turn off your oven and other kitchen appliances when they are not in use

Keep the kids and pets out of the kitchen 

Make sure to use knife properly while chopping the vegetables

Make sure to wipe up the spills. Be it water, grease or oil, clean it before anyone trips and hurts themselves 

Don't rush in the kitchen. Be careful and keep calm while moving pots and pans

Wear comfortable clothes and footwear. You can also wear apron while cooking food or washing utensils

Avoid wearing nylon clothes in the kitchen as it can easily catch fire

Keep a fire alarm in your kitchen and ensure that it works properly

Clean your kitchen with sanitiser as often as possible, in order to prevent bacteria and germs from spreading

Make sure that gas doesn't leak from the cylinder 

