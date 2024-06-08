Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 08, 2024
10 tips for thicker hair growth
Using Sulfate can dry out your hair, cause irritation, and strip away natural oils, leading to thinner hair
Say No to Sulfate Shampoo
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Eggs are rich in protein, which can strengthen and thicken your hair, so apply beaten eggs to your scalp, and leave it for 30-45 minutes
Give a special egg treatment
Warm and massage Olive oil, which is full of omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients, on your scalp daily for softer and thicker hair
Image source- Freepik
Olive Oil
Eating foods that are rich in fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals like eggs, nuts, and salmon, can improve your hair health
Healthy diet
Image source- Freepik
Blend fresh oranges and apply the puree to your scalp as it has Vitamin C and Acids that can grow your hair thicker
Orange Puree
Image source- Freepik
Regular use of aloe vera gel on your scalp can strengthen and thicken your hair
Aloe Vera Gel or Oil
Image source- Freepik
High in Vitamin E and Moisturizers, Avocado with olive oil can be applied to your scalp twice a week to thicken your hair
rub avocado
Image source- Freepik
Rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E, Castor oil can improve hair and scalp health, so apply it for 45 minutes and wash off with mild shampoo
Castor Oil
Image source- Freepik
Coconut oil- easily absorbed by hair strands, helps prevent breakage and split ends, making hair stronger and thicker
Coconut Oil
Image source- Freepik
Scalp massages
Regular scalp massages can improve blood flow and promote thicker, stronger hair over time
Image source- Freepik
