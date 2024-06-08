Heading 3

JUNE 08, 2024

10 tips for thicker hair growth


Using Sulfate can dry out your hair, cause irritation, and strip away natural oils, leading to thinner hair

Say No to Sulfate Shampoo

Eggs are rich in protein, which can strengthen and thicken your hair, so apply beaten eggs to your scalp, and leave it for 30-45 minutes

Give a special egg treatment

Warm and massage Olive oil, which is full of omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients, on your scalp daily for softer and thicker hair

Olive Oil

Eating foods that are rich in fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals like eggs, nuts, and salmon, can improve your hair health

 Healthy diet

Blend fresh oranges and apply the puree to your scalp as it has Vitamin C and Acids that can grow your hair thicker

Orange Puree

Regular use of aloe vera gel on your scalp can strengthen and thicken your hair

Aloe Vera Gel or Oil

High in Vitamin E and Moisturizers, Avocado with olive oil can be applied to your scalp twice a week to thicken your hair

rub avocado

Rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E, Castor oil can improve hair and scalp health, so apply it for 45 minutes and wash off with mild shampoo

Castor Oil

Coconut oil- easily absorbed by hair strands, helps prevent breakage and split ends, making hair stronger and thicker

Coconut Oil

Scalp massages

Regular scalp massages can improve blood flow and promote thicker, stronger hair over time

