January 08, 2024
10 tips for time management
Choose what work needs your attention in the first place and what can be performed later
Prioritize
Note down the tasks that need to be completed within the given time frame and set a time limit for each task
Set a time limit
It is essential to give your full attention to the work you do, so block distractions and stop wasting time
Avoid distractions
When you overdo anything or run behind perfection, you are likely to waste time on unnecessary details
Stop running for perfection
Do not agree to perform every task at the same time. Say ‘no’ so that you are not compiled with lots of activities
Learn to say ‘No’
You can use different applications or software to organize files that will save you time automatically
Use technology
It is imperative to schedule your day well in time to alleviate the risk of losing out on essential details and tasks
Scheduling
Whether going to the office daily or working from home, set a daily routine
Stick to the routine
Take a break
Taking a break in between or after working a couple of hours is not a waste of time but relaxes you
Just like creating a budget, you have to track what you’re actually spending your time on to
Know your time
