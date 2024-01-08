Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit 

lifestyle 

January 08, 2024

10 tips for time management 

Choose what work needs your attention in the first place and what can be performed later

Prioritize

Note down the tasks that need to be completed within the given time frame and set a time limit for each task

Set a time limit

It is essential to give your full attention to the work you do, so block distractions and stop wasting time

Avoid distractions

When you overdo anything or run behind perfection, you are likely to waste time on unnecessary details

Stop running for perfection

Do not agree to perform every task at the same time. Say ‘no’ so that you are not compiled with lots of activities

Learn to say ‘No’

You can use different applications or software to organize files that will save you time automatically

Use technology

It is imperative to schedule your day well in time to alleviate the risk of losing out on essential details and tasks

Scheduling 

Whether going to the office daily or working from home, set a daily routine

Stick to the routine

Take a break

Taking a break in between or after working a couple of hours is not a waste of time but relaxes you

Just like creating a budget, you have to track what you’re actually spending your time on to

Know your time

