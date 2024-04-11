Heading 3

april 11, 2024

10 tips for traveling as a couple

Expectations should be established up front to minimize arguments and resentment down the road

Discuss how your partner wants it to be 

Whenever conflicts arise, try not to blame your partner for them. This is the worst idea ever.  Instead, do your best to be patient

Be patient with each other

If you both can find some moments to take time for yourself, it may benefit you and the trip way more in the end 

‘Me time’ is important

Although you are traveling as a couple, you should still split your expenses for a smooth journey 

Discuss expenses

Prepare both your bucket list and see what you have in common to travel next to. Ensure here as well that the day-to-day planning allows you both to do activities to your liking

Planning

Capture all your beautiful moments together to relive those memories when you return home 

Take A Lot of Photos

Get to know each other deeper, share whatever stories you feel like, and take a deep breath in those beautiful places while wrapping your arms around each other

Fall in love over and over again 

It is not 24/7 romance

Some days will be full of romance; in other moments, you will be tired of full days exploring with moments of silence. Accept that it's not a movie but life 

Since you are traveling as a couple, you should be romantic and flirtatious with each other. Get some time for cuddling too 

Be Romantic

Always ready for Plan B in case your Plan A doesn't succeed 

Plan B

