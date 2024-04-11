Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
april 11, 2024
10 tips for traveling as a couple
Expectations should be established up front to minimize arguments and resentment down the road
Discuss how your partner wants it to be
Whenever conflicts arise, try not to blame your partner for them. This is the worst idea ever. Instead, do your best to be patient
Be patient with each other
If you both can find some moments to take time for yourself, it may benefit you and the trip way more in the end
‘Me time’ is important
Although you are traveling as a couple, you should still split your expenses for a smooth journey
Discuss expenses
Prepare both your bucket list and see what you have in common to travel next to. Ensure here as well that the day-to-day planning allows you both to do activities to your liking
Planning
Capture all your beautiful moments together to relive those memories when you return home
Take A Lot of Photos
Get to know each other deeper, share whatever stories you feel like, and take a deep breath in those beautiful places while wrapping your arms around each other
Fall in love over and over again
It is not 24/7 romance
Some days will be full of romance; in other moments, you will be tired of full days exploring with moments of silence. Accept that it's not a movie but life
Since you are traveling as a couple, you should be romantic and flirtatious with each other. Get some time for cuddling too
Be Romantic
Always ready for Plan B in case your Plan A doesn't succeed
Plan B
