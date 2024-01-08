Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit 

travel

JANUARY 08, 2024

10 tips for wildlife travel

Animals get disturbed and they might hide if they hear too much noise. So, even if you get excited just talk in lower tones and don't shout

Stay silent

Image Source: Pexels

Be prepared for any weather conditions, whether it's scorching hot or chilly. Pack accordingly

Dress wisely

Image Source: Pexels

Don't forget to bring basic medical supplies like mosquito repellent cream and sun protection

Basic medication

Image Source: Pexels

Read and adhere to all the rules and regulations of the jungle and the vehicles. Listen to your guide and follow their instructions

Follow the rules

Image Source: Pexels

Wildlife tourism offers a great opportunity to learn about different creatures and their habitats. Make the most of it

Learn while you explore

Image Source: Pexels

Apart from general knowledge, research the specific experiences you're interested in before your trip

Do your research

Image Source: Pexels

Stay updated on the climate and temperature of your destination to avoid any unexpected problems

Check the weather

Image Source: Pexels

When on safari, leave the environment as you found it. Avoid littering and disturbing the natural habitat

Respect the environment

Image Source: Pexels

Unless your guide explicitly says it's safe to get out, always remain inside your vehicle during the safari

Stay in your vehicle

Image Source: Pexels

Bring binoculars, a camera with a zoom lens, and don't forget to wear a hat and sunglasses for sun protection

Protect yourself from the sun

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here