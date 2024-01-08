Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
JANUARY 08, 2024
10 tips for wildlife travel
Animals get disturbed and they might hide if they hear too much noise. So, even if you get excited just talk in lower tones and don't shout
Stay silent
Image Source: Pexels
Be prepared for any weather conditions, whether it's scorching hot or chilly. Pack accordingly
Dress wisely
Image Source: Pexels
Don't forget to bring basic medical supplies like mosquito repellent cream and sun protection
Basic medication
Image Source: Pexels
Read and adhere to all the rules and regulations of the jungle and the vehicles. Listen to your guide and follow their instructions
Follow the rules
Image Source: Pexels
Wildlife tourism offers a great opportunity to learn about different creatures and their habitats. Make the most of it
Learn while you explore
Image Source: Pexels
Apart from general knowledge, research the specific experiences you're interested in before your trip
Do your research
Image Source: Pexels
Stay updated on the climate and temperature of your destination to avoid any unexpected problems
Check the weather
Image Source: Pexels
When on safari, leave the environment as you found it. Avoid littering and disturbing the natural habitat
Respect the environment
Image Source: Pexels
Unless your guide explicitly says it's safe to get out, always remain inside your vehicle during the safari
Stay in your vehicle
Image Source: Pexels
Bring binoculars, a camera with a zoom lens, and don't forget to wear a hat and sunglasses for sun protection
Protect yourself from the sun
Image Source: Pexels
