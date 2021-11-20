JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
Nov 20, 2021
10 Tips to get that winter glow
BEAUTY
Cleansing is the first step in any skincare routine, but in winter months when the skin has the tendency to turn dry, make sure to limit your skin cleansing to twice a day
Cleansing
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
You really shouldn’t skip this step as it helps to keep your skin hydrated and retains its natural oils. But overdoing it can clog your pores
Moisturising
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Using hot water can literally suck out the moisturiser from your skin and even slough off skin’s natural oils, instead, use warm water to effectively cleanse the skin without drying it out
Wash face with lukewarm water
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For that angel-like glow, mix honey and milk in equal quantities and apply them to your face. Leave it on your skin for 10 minutes and rinse off with warm water
DIY honey and milk mask
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Make a scrub using almond, oatmeal, and sandalwood powder, and a few drops of sandalwood oil for a smooth consistency. Wash off once it dries off
Facial oils
Image: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram
Make a scrub using almond, oatmeal, and sandalwood powder, and a few drops of sandalwood oil to make a smooth consistency. Wash off once it dries off
Exfoliate
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
If your skin is excessively dry and damaged, wash your face with a mild cleanser. When the skin is slightly damp, apply a ball of cotton doused in glycerine over your face
Glycerin for skin repair
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Sunscreen is an often-skipped step in winters. Don't dare to do that! It protects your skin from premature ageing, UV rays, and even pollutants
Use a sunscreen
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
To make the mask, mix 2 tsp of honey with 1 tsp of lemon juice, apply it over your face and wash off with water after a while
DIY mask for bright and soft skin
Image: Bhumi Pednekar
Don’t you think hydrated skin glows differently? We tend to drink less water in the winter season which can make our skin look dehydrated, hence drink 8-9 glasses of water daily
Drink a lot of water
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best of Tara Sutaria's beauty looks