JOYCE JOYSON

Nov 20, 2021

10 Tips to get that winter glow

Cleansing is the first step in any skincare routine, but in winter months when the skin has the tendency to turn dry, make sure to limit your skin cleansing to twice a day

Cleansing

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

You really shouldn’t skip this step as it helps to keep your skin hydrated and retains its natural oils. But overdoing it can clog your pores

Moisturising

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Using hot water can literally suck out the moisturiser from your skin and even slough off skin’s natural oils, instead, use warm water to effectively cleanse the skin without drying it out

Wash face with lukewarm water

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For that angel-like glow, mix honey and milk in equal quantities and apply them to your face. Leave it on your skin for 10 minutes and rinse off with warm water

 DIY honey and milk mask

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Make a scrub using almond, oatmeal, and sandalwood powder, and a few drops of sandalwood oil for a smooth consistency. Wash off once it dries off

Facial oils

Image: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

Make a scrub using almond, oatmeal, and sandalwood powder, and a few drops of sandalwood oil to make a smooth consistency. Wash off once it dries off

Exfoliate

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

If your skin is excessively dry and damaged, wash your face with a mild cleanser. When the skin is slightly damp, apply a ball of cotton doused in glycerine over your face

Glycerin for skin repair

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Sunscreen is an often-skipped step in winters. Don't dare to do that! It protects your skin from premature ageing, UV rays, and even pollutants

 Use a sunscreen

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

To make the mask, mix 2 tsp of honey with 1 tsp of lemon juice, apply it over your face and wash off with water after a while

DIY mask for bright and soft skin

Image: Bhumi Pednekar

Don’t you think hydrated skin glows differently? We tend to drink less water in the winter season which can make our skin look dehydrated, hence drink 8-9 glasses of water daily

Drink a lot of water

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

