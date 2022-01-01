Beauty
Joyce Joyson
DEC 1, 2022
10 tips to get
Party-ready skin
Get that makeup off
No matter how tired you feel after coming from a party, don't forget to remove makeup as it can cause extensive damage to your skin
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Vitamin C serum for glow
To get that healthy glow on your face, use vitamin C serum twice a day, that is, after cleansing and before moisturising
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Keep your skin hydrated
Skin dehydration is a big concern during party season as alcohol lowers the body's water level, so to keep up with it, keep sipping water at regular intervals
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aqua-based moisturiser
Another way to keep your skin hydrated is by using a water-based moisturiser which is extremely light on the skin
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
DIY mask for bright skin
For this, mash a few pieces of papaya and add 1 tsp of lemon juice to it. Wash off after 10 minutes with lukewarm water
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Clean your brushes
With back-to-back parties in a row, make sure to use clean brushes to avoid the risk of skin infection
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Use facial oil
This could prove to be a complete game changer as it not only nourishes the skin but helps to replenish the skin's moisture
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Exfoliate
Dirt, sweat and makeup can all cause havoc on your skin, so it's important to scrub it away
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
DIY scrub mask
For this, dip a thick slice of tomato in the mixture of grounded oats and honey and scrub it over the face and neck area
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Use gua sha
Gua sha helps to give a lift to your face and improves lymph drainage, resulting in luminous skin
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
