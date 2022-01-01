Beauty

10 tips to get
 Party-ready skin

Get that makeup off

No matter how tired you feel after coming from a party, don't forget to remove makeup as it can cause extensive damage to your skin

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Vitamin C serum for glow

To get that healthy glow on your face, use vitamin C serum twice a day, that is, after cleansing and before moisturising

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Keep your skin hydrated

Skin dehydration is a big concern during party season as alcohol lowers the body's water level, so to keep up with it, keep sipping water at regular intervals

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Aqua-based moisturiser

Another way to keep your skin hydrated is by using a water-based moisturiser which is extremely light on the skin

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

DIY mask for bright skin

For this, mash a few pieces of papaya and add 1 tsp of lemon juice to it. Wash off after 10 minutes with lukewarm water

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Clean your brushes

With back-to-back parties in a row, make sure to use clean brushes to avoid the risk of skin infection

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Use facial oil

This could prove to be a complete game changer as it not only nourishes the skin but helps to replenish the skin's moisture

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Exfoliate

Dirt, sweat and makeup can all cause havoc on your skin, so it's important to scrub it away

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

 DIY scrub mask

For this, dip a thick slice of tomato in the mixture of grounded oats and honey and scrub it over the face and neck area

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Use gua sha

Gua sha helps to give a lift to your face and improves lymph drainage, resulting in luminous skin

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

