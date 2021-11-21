NEENAZ AKHTAR

10 Tips for healthy beard growth 

In order to stimulate new hair growth, you should exfoliate your skin once a week, using a scrub or an exfoliant

Exfoliate your skin

Since clean and clear skin encourages small hair to grow, you need to wash it regularly with warm water and a gentle cleanser

Cleanse regularly

Always pick your beard cleanser according to your skin type and ensure that that the product won’t clog your pores

Picking the right cleanser

Grooming involves basic and easy steps like brushing or combing the beard in regular intervals. Therefore, make sure that you do not skip this basic grooming step

Grooming

For a soft and shiny beard, condition it regularly with the right beard oil

Condition regularly

For good beard health, beard cream is essential as it helps soothe beard itch, dryness and keeps beards bright, and looking healthy

Beard cream

For beards past the 2 weeks scruff phase, beard oil helps in softening the beard and restores the moisture

Beard oil

It is essential to include vitamins and supplements in your diet to ensure your beard grows quickly and stays healthy

Vitamins intake

If your aim is to grow a thick and healthy beard, ensure that you are getting enough rest each night, working out regularly, and eating a balanced diet

Healthy lifestyle

