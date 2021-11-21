NEENAZ AKHTAR
Nov 21, 2021
10 Tips for healthy beard growth
Lifestyle
In order to stimulate new hair growth, you should exfoliate your skin once a week, using a scrub or an exfoliant
Exfoliate your skin
Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi instagram
Since clean and clear skin encourages small hair to grow, you need to wash it regularly with warm water and a gentle cleanser
Cleanse regularly
Credits: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Always pick your beard cleanser according to your skin type and ensure that that the product won’t clog your pores
Picking the right cleanser
Credits: Priyanka & Kazim instagram
Grooming involves basic and easy steps like brushing or combing the beard in regular intervals. Therefore, make sure that you do not skip this basic grooming step
Grooming
Credits: Hrithik Roshan instagram
For a soft and shiny beard, condition it regularly with the right beard oil
Condition regularly
Credits: Varun Dhawan instagram
For good beard health, beard cream is essential as it helps soothe beard itch, dryness and keeps beards bright, and looking healthy
Beard cream
Credits: Nikita Jaisinghani
For beards past the 2 weeks scruff phase, beard oil helps in softening the beard and restores the moisture
Beard oil
Credits: Ranveer Singh instagram
It is essential to include vitamins and supplements in your diet to ensure your beard grows quickly and stays healthy
Vitamins intake
Credits: Anisha Jain instagram
If your aim is to grow a thick and healthy beard, ensure that you are getting enough rest each night, working out regularly, and eating a balanced diet
Healthy lifestyle
Credits: Nikita Jaisinghani
