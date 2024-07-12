Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 12, 2024
10 Tips to Avoid and Remove Haldi Stains
Mix lemon juice with sugar to create a natural scrub and gently rub it on your face to lighten the yellowness of haldi
Lemon sugar scrub
Image: Freepik
Instead of washing your face directly, use warm olive or coconut oil, and dab it with a cotton ball
Use some oil
Image: Freepik
Milk is another great remedy for removing Haldi stain. Just soak a cloth or cotton pad in milk and rub it on stained areas
Wash it off with milk
Image: Freepik
Apple cider vinegar is a popular skincare product that works wonders on haldi stains
Apply apple cider vinegar
Image: Freepik
A honey-lemon mask can effectively remove haldi stains while keeping your skin refreshed and glowing
Honey lemon mask
Image: Freepik
Take Baking soda and make paste, as it has bleaching properties that help remove haldi stain
Image: Freepik
Use baking soda
Makeup removal can also tackle stubborn haldi stains. You just have to rub it over the yellowish areas
Makeup remover
Image: Freepik
Ensure that you apply organic turmeric to avoid getting some tough haldi stains
Use organic haldi
Image: Freepik
Instead of mixing the turmeric with water, try to mix it with honey or milk to avoid stains
Avoid mixing turmeric with water
Image: Freepik
Before your haldi ceremony begins, cover your face with some oil like coconut or olive oil
Protect your skin with oil
Image: Freepik
