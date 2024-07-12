Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 12, 2024

10 Tips to Avoid and Remove Haldi Stains

Mix lemon juice with sugar to create a natural scrub and gently rub it on your face to lighten the yellowness of haldi

Lemon sugar scrub

Instead of washing your face directly, use warm olive or coconut oil, and dab it with a cotton ball

 Use some oil

Milk is another great remedy for removing Haldi stain. Just soak a cloth or cotton pad in milk and rub it on stained areas

 Wash it off with milk

Apple cider vinegar is a popular skincare product that works wonders on haldi stains

 Apply apple cider vinegar

A honey-lemon mask can effectively remove haldi stains while keeping your skin refreshed and glowing

Honey lemon mask

Take Baking soda and make paste, as it has bleaching properties that help remove haldi stain

 Use baking soda

Makeup removal can also tackle stubborn haldi stains. You just have to rub it over the yellowish areas

Makeup remover

Ensure that you apply organic turmeric to avoid getting some tough haldi stains

Use organic haldi

Instead of mixing the turmeric with water, try to mix it with honey or milk to avoid stains

Avoid mixing turmeric with water

Before your haldi ceremony begins, cover your face with some oil like coconut or olive oil

 Protect your skin with oil

