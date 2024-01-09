Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 09, 2024
10 tips to avoid Procrastination
Put your phone away if you don’t need it, and remove any clutter. Also, stop checking social media
Remove distractions
Taking care of your mind and body allows you to build more energy and feel engaged
Healthy lifestyle
Assessing your timing on a variety of tasks will help you learn the severity of procrastination habits
Evaluate your timing
If you know you’re prone to procrastinating on a particular task, remove any temptations that might distract you from it
Remove temptations
When you are setting up your plan, make sure you are being realistic and don’t overdo
Stop chasing perfection
Once you create a game plan, imagine challenges and obstacles that are likely to pop up along the way
Be ready
If you know that you are prone to procrastination, talk to a friend or co-worker for help
Seek help
Release emotions
Allow yourself to express the emotional energy that’s been holding you back and release it so you won’t feel stuck
Identify the most critical and complex parts of a task to better understand the project's scope
Identify priorities
