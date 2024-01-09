Heading 3

10 tips to avoid Procrastination

Make a list of what you need to do and prioritize tasks based on their importance and deadline

Set clear goals

Put your phone away if you don’t need it, and remove any clutter. Also, stop checking social media

Remove distractions

Taking care of your mind and body allows you to build more energy and feel engaged

Healthy lifestyle

Assessing your timing on a variety of tasks will help you learn the severity of procrastination habits

Evaluate your timing

If you know you’re prone to procrastinating on a particular task, remove any temptations that might distract you from it

Remove temptations

When you are setting up your plan, make sure you are being realistic and don’t overdo

Stop chasing perfection

Once you create a game plan, imagine challenges and obstacles that are likely to pop up along the way

Be ready

If you know that you are prone to procrastination, talk to a friend or co-worker for help

Seek help

Release emotions

Allow yourself to express the emotional energy that’s been holding you back and release it so you won’t feel stuck

Identify the most critical and complex parts of a task to better understand the project's scope

Identify priorities

