Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 02, 2023
10 tips to bake cheesecake
Preheat the oven and prepare your crust by combining crushed graham crackers, melted butter, and a touch of sugar
#1
Image: Pexels
Press the crust mixture into the bottom of a springform pan and refrigerate it while you prepare the filling
#2
Image: Pexels
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and any desired flavorings until smooth
#3
Image: Pexels
Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition
#4
Image: Pexels
Pour the filling onto the crust and smooth the top with a spatula
#5
Image: Pexels
Bake the cheesecake in a water bath to prevent cracking
#6
Image: Pexels
Avoid overbaking by checking for a slightly jiggly center when the edges are set
#7
Image: Pexels
After baking, let it cool in the oven with the door slightly ajar
#8
Image: Pexels
Once completely cooled, refrigerate the cheesecake for several hours or overnight
#9
Image: Pexels
Add your favorite toppings, such as fresh fruit or chocolate ganache, and enjoy your homemade cheesecake!
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.