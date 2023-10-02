Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 02, 2023

10 tips to bake cheesecake

Preheat the oven and prepare your crust by combining crushed graham crackers, melted butter, and a touch of sugar

Press the crust mixture into the bottom of a springform pan and refrigerate it while you prepare the filling

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and any desired flavorings until smooth

Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition

Pour the filling onto the crust and smooth the top with a spatula

Bake the cheesecake in a water bath to prevent cracking

Avoid overbaking by checking for a slightly jiggly center when the edges are set

After baking, let it cool in the oven with the door slightly ajar

Once completely cooled, refrigerate the cheesecake for several hours or overnight

Add your favorite toppings, such as fresh fruit or chocolate ganache, and enjoy your homemade cheesecake!

