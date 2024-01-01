Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

january 1, 2024

10 tips to calm your angry partner

If your partner is angry at you, you need to be calmer rather than screaming back at her

An angry person has so much to say, just sit and listen to her

Ask her to drink water so that she can relax 

Ask her to take deep breaths for a while and relax

When she is mad at you, say sorry and agree to her thoughts, whatever she is saying; however, don't tolerate disrespect and abuse 

Further, you can give her flowers, cute gifts or take her on a treat to freshen up her mind 

Communication is very important. Talk to her and understand her points and reason for being angry 

Try to cure the cause of her anger and pamper her

You can tune in some great music and dance with your partner for a while

In case your partner is having serious anger issues, identify it and call for a therapy 

