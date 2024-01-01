Heading 3
january 1, 2024
10 tips to calm your angry partner
If your partner is angry at you, you need to be calmer rather than screaming back at her
Keep Calm
An angry person has so much to say, just sit and listen to her
Listen To her
Ask her to drink water so that she can relax
Give her water
Ask her to take deep breaths for a while and relax
Deep Breathe
When she is mad at you, say sorry and agree to her thoughts, whatever she is saying; however, don't tolerate disrespect and abuse
Say Sorry
Further, you can give her flowers, cute gifts or take her on a treat to freshen up her mind
Flowers/Gifts/treats
Communication is very important. Talk to her and understand her points and reason for being angry
Talk to her
Try to cure the cause of her anger and pamper her
Cause of anger
You can tune in some great music and dance with your partner for a while
Play Music
In case your partner is having serious anger issues, identify it and call for a therapy
Therapy
