Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 06, 2024
10 Tips To Capture Aesthetic Pictures
Natural light works wonders. Early morning or late afternoon light will probably provide a soft and flattering glow to your regular pictures
Good Lighting
Images: Pexels
Don't be afraid to climb up or change your perspective to find unique angles because they’ll definitely enhance your picture quality
Exploring Angles
Images: Pexels
Make sure to pay attention to your background that it complements your subject and doesn't distract your click from the focal point
Attention To Background
Images: Pexels
Incorporate props that enhance the story or mood of your photo without taking away much from the focal point
Props
Images: Pexels
Play with aperture settings to create a shallow depth of field, sometimes blurring the background and emphasizing your subject that gives it an aesthetic touch
Experiment
Images: Pexels
Candid shots often feel more authentic, thus capturing genuine emotions enhances the image’s aesthetic ability
Images: Pexels
Capture Candid Moments
Experiment with color palettes to evoke different emotions in your photographs because colors sets the mood of a picture
Colors Blast
Images: Pexels
Symmetrical compositions can be visually striking. Look for symmetry in architecture, nature, or everyday scenes to capture a perfect shot
Symmetrical Details
Images: Pexels
Patience
Images: Pexels
Keep your eyes open for interesting scenes or moments unfolding around you, it may be tiring but indeed fruitful
Photography is a creative fervor, so don't be afraid to experiment with different techniques and styles to find your unique aesthetic
Have Fun and Experiment
Images: Pexels
