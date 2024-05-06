Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

Lifestyle

MAY 06, 2024

10 Tips To Capture Aesthetic Pictures 

Natural light works wonders. Early morning or late afternoon light will probably provide a soft and flattering glow to your regular pictures

Good Lighting

Don't be afraid to climb up or change your perspective to find unique angles because they’ll definitely enhance your picture quality

 Exploring Angles

Make sure to pay attention to your background that it complements your subject and doesn't distract your click from the focal point

 Attention To Background

Incorporate props that enhance the story or mood of your photo without taking away much from the focal point

Props

Play with aperture settings to create a shallow depth of field, sometimes blurring the background and emphasizing your subject that gives it an aesthetic touch

 Experiment 

Candid shots often feel more authentic, thus capturing genuine emotions enhances the image’s aesthetic ability

 Capture Candid Moments

Experiment with color palettes to evoke different emotions in your photographs because colors sets the mood of a picture

 Colors Blast 

Symmetrical compositions can be visually striking. Look for symmetry in architecture, nature, or everyday scenes to capture a perfect shot

 Symmetrical Details

Patience

Keep your eyes open for interesting scenes or moments unfolding around you, it may be tiring but indeed fruitful

Photography is a creative fervor, so don't be afraid to experiment with different techniques and styles to find your unique aesthetic

Have Fun and Experiment

