OCTOBER 28, 2023
10 tips to care for your pet dog
Avoid overfeeding your dog. This can give them obesity and many serious health problems
#1
Image Source: pexels
Touch your dog's nose. A healthy dog will have a cool and slightly wet nose because dogs secrete sweat through their nose to cool down
#2
Image Source: pexels
A DIY pet first aid kit is something every dog parent should have
#3
Image Source: pexels
Brushing your dog’s teeth is often overlooked, but hugely important to their overall health and avoiding expensive dental treatments in the future
#4
Image Source: pexels
Dogs are drawn to the delicious smell of your trash and may eat things that are toxic, harmful, or not digestible, so make sure your trash is secure
#5
Image Source: pexels
Germs, dirt, pollen, and more end up on your dog’s bedding, soft toys, and blankets. Make sure you’re washing these items weekly to keep them fresh and clean for your dog
#6
Image Source: pexels
Many human foods, such as chocolate, avocados, or onions, are toxic to dogs and can have serious ramifications to their health. Keep human food out of reach and be especially careful with gum and candies
#7
Image Source: pexels
Race your dog in the park, try dog yoga, climb stairs with your dogs, or take them on an adventurous hike
#8
Image Source: pexels
Dogs need love and affection to thrive. Make sure they’re spending plenty of time inside with you and your family
#9
Image Source: pexels
Dogs are susceptible to getting frostbite, especially in their paws, ears, and tails. Even dogs with thick fur coats should not be left outside for long periods of time in chilly weather
#10
Image Source: pexels
