Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 20, 2024

10 tips to control your emotions

Realize that other people's opinions are reflections of their own experiences and insecurities, not your worth. Their judgment says more about them than it does about you

Detach from others' opinions

Know who you are and what you stand for. Continuously remind yourself of your values and strengths. Self-validation reduces the need for external approval

Develop a strong sense of self-worth

Not every opinion deserves your attention. Focus on constructive feedback and ignore the rest. Understand that people often project their own fears and insecurities onto others

Ignore the noise

Learn to observe your emotions without letting them control you. This helps you respond to situations rationally rather than react impulsively

Practice emotional detachment

Reframe situations

Reframe negative experiences as opportunities for growth rather than personal attacks. This mindset shift builds resilience and reduces sensitivity to criticism

Spend time with people who uplift and support you. Positive influences reinforce your self-esteem and encourage personal growth

Surround yourself with positivity

Instead of comparing yourself to others, track your personal growth and achievements. Keep your eyes on your own path and goals

Mind your own business

Embrace the philosophy of Stoicism, which teaches that you can't control others' actions, only your response to them

The stoic mindset

Accept yourself with all your flaws and imperfections. Self-acceptance reduces the sting of external criticism because you're already comfortable in your own skin

Practice self-acceptance

Encourage and motivate yourself. Positive self-talk reinforces your inner strength and reduces dependence on others for validation

Be your own cheerleader

