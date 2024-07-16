Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 16, 2024
10 tips to cook with mustard oil
If you're new to mustard oil, start small to get used to its flavor
#1
Image: Freepik
Heat mustard oil to its smoking point to reduce its pungency to make it more palatable
#2
Image: Freepik
Mustard oil pairs well with bold spices and flavors, such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, etc
#3
Image: Freepik
Use mustard oil as a preservative in pickles to extend their shelf life
#4
Image: Freepik
Mustard oil is great for marinating meat, fish, or vegetables
#5
Image: Freepik
You can add flavor to salads with mustard oil dressing
Image: Freepik
#6
Enhance pickles with the robust taste of mustard oil
#7
Image: Freepik
Drizzle a little mustard oil over your finished soups or stews, just before serving to add extra flavour
#8
Image: Freepik
Mustard oil can even enhance baked items like bread and pastries with its unique flavor
#9
Image: Freepik
Drizzle mustard oil on snacks like popcorn or hummus for an unexpected kick
#10
Image: Freepik
