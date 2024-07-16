Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 16, 2024

10 tips to cook with mustard oil

If you're new to mustard oil, start small to get used to its flavor

#1

Image: Freepik

Heat mustard oil to its smoking point to reduce its pungency to make it more palatable

#2

Image: Freepik

Mustard oil pairs well with bold spices and flavors, such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, etc

#3

Image: Freepik

Use mustard oil as a preservative in pickles to extend their shelf life

#4

Image: Freepik

Mustard oil is great for marinating meat, fish, or vegetables

#5

Image: Freepik

You can add flavor to salads with mustard oil dressing

Image: Freepik

#6

Enhance pickles with the robust taste of mustard oil

#7

Image: Freepik

Drizzle a little mustard oil over your finished soups or stews, just before serving to add extra flavour

#8

Image: Freepik

Mustard oil can even enhance baked items like bread and pastries with its unique flavor

#9

Image: Freepik

Drizzle mustard oil on snacks like popcorn or hummus for an unexpected kick

#10

Image: Freepik

