Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
november 01, 2023
10 tips to fix a broken relationship
To redevelop your charm rethink the points that brought you together
Start over
Instead of bottling up your feelings unhesitantly open up to each other
Communicate more
Do not let the past baggage hold you back if your partner is apologetic, as empathy is the ultimate remedy in healing pain
Learn to forgive
Wholeheartedly acknowledge each other's flaws and try to fix them together
Accept each other's flaws
Lack of intimacy is one of the crucial reasons that lead your relationship to ruin, so try to enhance physical contact to reconnect mentally and emotionally
Spice up things in bed
Show a respective attitude towards each other to feel valued and understood
Be respectful
Isolation from each other can make you more distended and depressed thus don't suppress your true feelings
Don't isolate
Evade the heated moments of arguments as it can make you utter some most hurtful and disrespectful words which can create a lifetime of damage to your bond
Avoid arguments
The initial sign of broken relationships is when you feel granted or not heard, hence always try to be curious about each other to get the spark back
Show interest
Love always comes with faith, so don't fill your ears with any rumors about your partner
Have faith
