10 tips to fix a broken relationship 

To redevelop your charm rethink the points that brought you together   

Start over

Image Source: pexels

Instead of bottling up your feelings unhesitantly open up to each other 

Communicate more

Image Source: pexels

Do not let the past baggage hold you back if your partner is apologetic, as empathy is the ultimate remedy in healing pain 

Learn to forgive

Image Source: pexels

Wholeheartedly acknowledge each other's flaws and try to fix them together 

Accept each other's flaws

Image Source: pexels

Lack of intimacy is one of the crucial reasons that lead your relationship to ruin, so try to enhance physical contact to reconnect mentally and emotionally   

Spice up things in bed

Image Source: pexels

Show a respective attitude towards each other to feel valued and understood 

Be respectful

Image Source: pexels

Isolation from each other can make you more distended and depressed thus don't suppress your true feelings

Don't isolate

Image Source: pexels

Evade the heated moments of arguments as it can make you utter some most hurtful and disrespectful words which can create a lifetime of damage to your bond 

Avoid arguments

Image Source: pexels

The initial sign of broken relationships is when you feel granted or not heard, hence always try to be curious about each other to get the spark back

Show interest

Image Source: pexels

Love always comes with faith, so don't fill your ears with any rumors about your partner 

Have faith

Image Source: pexels

