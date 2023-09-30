Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
10 tips to get a better sleep
Make a proper bedtime routine to unwind after a long hectic day
Create a routine
Image: Pexels
Stop checking the clock if you want to get a good sleep
Avoid clock
A dark quiet room is ideal for having long and hassle-free sleep
Turn off lights
Soothe yourself by taking a long bubble bath or listening to your favorite music before going to bed
Be relaxed
Daily physical activity can be extremely beneficial in improving sleep quality
Workout
It's important to dodge any caffeinated substances to get an adequate amount of sleep
Avoid caffeine
Electronic devices such as mobile, computer, and TV emits harmful radiation which can deteriorate your sleep quality
Evade technology
Long daytime naps can keep you awake all night
Cut out daytime naps
Clean rooms make your mind more relaxed and focused which is immensely effective for good sleep
Be tidy
Take on some healthy bedtime habits like reading books to boost your sleep quality
Healthy bedtime habits
