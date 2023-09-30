Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

10 tips to get a better sleep

Make a proper bedtime routine to unwind after a long hectic day 

Create a routine 

Image: Pexels

Stop checking the clock if you want to get a good sleep 

Avoid clock 

Image: Pexels

A dark quiet room is ideal for having long and hassle-free sleep 

Turn off lights 

Image: Pexels

Soothe yourself by taking a long bubble bath or listening to your favorite music before going to bed 

Be relaxed

Image: Pexels

Daily physical activity can be extremely beneficial in improving sleep quality

Workout 

Image: Pexels

It's important to dodge any caffeinated substances to get an adequate amount of sleep 

Avoid caffeine 

Image: Pexels

Electronic devices such as mobile, computer, and TV emits harmful radiation which can deteriorate your sleep quality 

Evade technology 

Image: Pexels

Long daytime naps can keep you awake all night 

Cut out daytime naps

Image: Pexels

Clean rooms make your mind more relaxed and focused which is immensely effective for good sleep

Be tidy

Image: Pexels

Take on some healthy bedtime habits like reading books to boost your sleep quality

Healthy bedtime habits

Image: Pexels

