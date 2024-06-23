Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

june 23, 2024

10 tips to get over a breakup

Break ties with your ex to create a space for new life without lingering memories

Cut off contact

Get rid of everything that reminds you of your ex, including gifts and pictures from social media

Remove reminders

Prioritize your well-being by eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, maintaining a good lifestyle

Focus on health

In your free time visit your friends or try out new activities to distract your thoughts from the breakup

Keep your day busy

Express your feelings openly, whether by talking to friends or writing, to avoid increased pain and frustration

Vent it out

Breakup hurts but avoid jumping from one relationship to another, use this time for personal growth and self-discovery

Don’t go for rebounds

Boost self-esteem through self-care activities like eating your favorite food or watching your comfort movie

Pamper yourself

Release your inner problems by dancing and having a blast on your favorite songs and bring positivity to your life

Dance it out

Be patient

Understand that healing takes time, be patient with yourself and allow the process to unfold naturally

Imagine a solo future, set goals, and build the excitement for new opportunities that lie ahead

Look forward

