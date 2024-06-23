Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 23, 2024
10 tips to get over a breakup
Break ties with your ex to create a space for new life without lingering memories
Cut off contact
Get rid of everything that reminds you of your ex, including gifts and pictures from social media
Remove reminders
Prioritize your well-being by eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, maintaining a good lifestyle
Focus on health
In your free time visit your friends or try out new activities to distract your thoughts from the breakup
Keep your day busy
Express your feelings openly, whether by talking to friends or writing, to avoid increased pain and frustration
Vent it out
Breakup hurts but avoid jumping from one relationship to another, use this time for personal growth and self-discovery
Don’t go for rebounds
Boost self-esteem through self-care activities like eating your favorite food or watching your comfort movie
Pamper yourself
Release your inner problems by dancing and having a blast on your favorite songs and bring positivity to your life
Dance it out
Be patient
Understand that healing takes time, be patient with yourself and allow the process to unfold naturally
Imagine a solo future, set goals, and build the excitement for new opportunities that lie ahead
Look forward
