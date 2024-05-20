Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 20, 2024

10 tips to get over your ex

Most importantly accept the situation that you’ve broken up with your partner, and there are no signs of reconciliation

Accept it

When you and your partner parted ways, you feel broken, and that time don’t hide your emotions and express what you’re going through

Express your emotions

If you’re not comfortable expressing, write down your thoughts without any filter on it

Write your thoughts

Nobody understands you better than you, so understand your feelings, and figure out the things you can do to stop thinking about your Ex

Know your feelings

Don’t blame yourself for what went wrong, avoiding self-blaming, and adding more to your problems

Stop blaming

Avoid texting your ex even if you want to be just friends, and the best is to delete their number

Avoid texting

Avoid places and gatherings where you know you might run into your ex

No-contact rule

Breakups can be difficult to deal with but keeping a friendly contact can make it even more difficult

No friendly contact

Throw things

Move on from your ex by getting rid of all the presents, and forgetting birthdays and anniversaries by indulging in some interesting activities

Don’t stalk your ex on social media platforms it might negatively impact your mental health

Don’t stalk

