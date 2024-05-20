Heading 3
10 tips to get over your ex
Most importantly accept the situation that you’ve broken up with your partner, and there are no signs of reconciliation
Accept it
Image Source: Freepik
When you and your partner parted ways, you feel broken, and that time don’t hide your emotions and express what you’re going through
Express your emotions
Image Source: Freepik
If you’re not comfortable expressing, write down your thoughts without any filter on it
Write your thoughts
Image Source: Freepik
Nobody understands you better than you, so understand your feelings, and figure out the things you can do to stop thinking about your Ex
Know your feelings
Image Source: Freepik
Don’t blame yourself for what went wrong, avoiding self-blaming, and adding more to your problems
Image Source: Freepik
Stop blaming
Avoid texting your ex even if you want to be just friends, and the best is to delete their number
Avoid texting
Image Source: Freepik
Avoid places and gatherings where you know you might run into your ex
No-contact rule
Image Source: Freepik
Breakups can be difficult to deal with but keeping a friendly contact can make it even more difficult
No friendly contact
Image Source: Freepik
Throw things
Image Source: Freepik
Move on from your ex by getting rid of all the presents, and forgetting birthdays and anniversaries by indulging in some interesting activities
Don’t stalk your ex on social media platforms it might negatively impact your mental health
Don’t stalk
Image Source: Freepik
