Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 15, 2023
10 tips to get rid of dandruff in winter
Replace your regular shampoo with an anti-dandruff one to make your hair dandruff-free
Use anti-dandruff shampoo
Image Source: Freepik
Opt for an anti-dandruff conditioner if you're facing immense trouble with dandruff
Use anti-dandruff conditioner
Image Source: Freepik
Maintain hair hygiene by washing hair brush and pillow covers if you want to free your hair from dandruff
Stay hygienic
Image Source: Pexels
A proper diet helps you to sustain a healthy dandruff free hair
Maintain Healthy diet
Image Source: Pexels
If you regularly go outside then sweat and dangerous pollutants can highly cause dandruff thus never avoid cleaning your hair
Keep your hair clean
Image Source: Pexels
Possessing the power to defeat seborrheic dermatitis which controls dandruff-causing skin conditions you should definitely give Aloe Vera a shot
Try Aloe Vera
Image Source: Pexels
Having antimicrobial properties neem leaves are highly beneficial for getting rid of dandruff
Use neem leaves
Image Source: Pexels
Use essential oils like Argan oil which not only prevent dandruff but also avert your head from overheating
Oli your hair
Image Source: Pexels
Containing high protein and Vitamin C fenugreek seeds are extremely helpful in strengthening hair and removing dandruff
Give fenugreek seeds a shot
Image Source: Pexels
Rich in Vitamin C squeeze out some lemon juice and apply it to the scalp to easily get rid of dandruff and itching
Try lemon juice
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.