Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 15, 2023

10 tips to get rid of dandruff in winter

Replace your regular shampoo with an anti-dandruff one to make your hair dandruff-free 

Use anti-dandruff shampoo

Image Source: Freepik 

Opt for an anti-dandruff conditioner if you're facing immense trouble with dandruff 

Use anti-dandruff conditioner

Image Source: Freepik 

Maintain  hair hygiene by washing hair brush and pillow covers if you want to free your hair from dandruff 

Stay hygienic

Image Source: Pexels 

A proper diet helps you to sustain a healthy dandruff free hair 

Maintain Healthy diet

Image Source: Pexels 

If you regularly go outside then sweat and dangerous pollutants can highly cause dandruff thus never avoid cleaning your hair 

Keep your hair clean

Image Source: Pexels 

Possessing the power to defeat seborrheic dermatitis which controls dandruff-causing skin conditions you should definitely give Aloe Vera a shot 

Try Aloe Vera

Image Source: Pexels 

Having antimicrobial properties neem leaves are highly beneficial for getting rid of dandruff 

Use neem leaves

Image Source: Pexels 

Use essential oils like Argan oil which not only prevent dandruff but also avert your head from overheating 

Oli your hair 

Image Source: Pexels 

Containing high protein and Vitamin C fenugreek seeds are extremely helpful in strengthening hair and removing dandruff 

Give fenugreek seeds a shot

Image Source: Pexels 

Rich in Vitamin C squeeze out some lemon juice and apply it to the scalp to easily get rid of dandruff and itching 

Try lemon juice

Image Source: Pexels 

