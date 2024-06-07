Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 07, 2024
10 tips to get your kids to listen to you
Don't start talking until you have your child's full attention. Kneel down in front of them and make eye contact while making your request
GET ON THEIR LEVEL
Speak respectfully to receive good responses
RESPECT
Children need short and simple sentences that offer direct instructions
USE FEWER WORDS
Listen as well as you can and it will be easier for them to listen when you speak
MODEL LISTENING
Speak to your child at a level they will understand
ENSURE COMPREHENSION
Children respond better to direct instructions that tell them what to do rather than what cannot be done
USE POSITIVE LANGUAGE
Establish a set of routines for your child. Children do better when they know what's coming
SET UP ROUTINES
Kids do not want to be told what to do all the time so always provide them two choices for them to pick from so they will feel that they are in control of the situation
Offer Choices
Avoid Yelling or Threats
Yelling and threats can create fear and resentment in children
Acknowledge and praise your kids when they listen attentively or follow instructions promptly
Praise Good Behavior
