Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 07, 2024

10 tips to get your kids to listen to you

Don't start talking until you have your child's full attention. Kneel down in front of them and make eye contact while making your request

GET ON THEIR LEVEL

Image Source: Freepik

Speak respectfully to receive good responses

RESPECT 

Image Source: Freepik

Children need short and simple sentences that offer direct instructions

USE FEWER WORDS

Image Source: Freepik 

Listen as well as you can and it will be easier for them to listen when you speak

MODEL LISTENING

Image Source: Freepik 

Speak to your child at a level they will understand

ENSURE COMPREHENSION

Image Source: Freepik 

Children respond better to direct instructions that tell them what to do rather than what cannot be done

Image Source: Freepik 

USE POSITIVE LANGUAGE

Establish a set of routines for your child. Children do better when they know what's coming

SET UP ROUTINES

Image Source: Freepik 

Kids do not want to be told what to do all the time so always provide them two choices for them to pick from so they will feel that they are in control of the situation

Offer Choices 

Image Source: Freepik 

Avoid Yelling or Threats

Image Source: Freepik 

Yelling and threats can create fear and resentment in children

Acknowledge and praise your kids when they listen attentively or follow instructions promptly

Praise Good Behavior

Image Source: Freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here