Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 08, 2024

10 Tips to heal dry and chapped lips

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration keeps your lips moist and prevents dryness

Stay Hydrated

Image Source: Freepik

Add moisture to the air in your home. Helps maintain skin hydration, especially during dry seasons

Use a Humidifier

Image Source: Freepik

Choose a lip balm with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter or beeswax. Reapply throughout the day to keep lips protected

Apply Lip Balm Regularly

Image Source: Freepik

Licking your lips can make them even drier. Saliva evaporates quickly, leading to more dryness

Avoid Licking Your Lips

Image Source: Freepik

Use a gentle lip scrub to remove dead skin. Follow up with a hydrating lip balm for smooth lips

Image Source: Freepik

Exfoliate Gently

Use a lip balm with SPF. Sun exposure can worsen chapped lips and cause damage

Protect Your Lips from the Sun

Image Source: Freepik

Stay away from lip products with alcohol, fragrances, and menthol. These ingredients can irritate and dry out your lips

Avoid Harsh Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Apply honey, coconut oil, or aloe vera gel to your lips. These natural ingredients have soothing and healing properties

Use Natural Remedies

Image Source: Freepik

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Image Source: Freepik

Eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals, like fruits and vegetables. A balanced diet supports overall skin health, including your lips

Opt for creamy or glossy lipsticks instead of matte formulas. Matte lipsticks can dry out your lips and exacerbate chapping

Avoid Matte Lipsticks

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here