Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 08, 2024
10 Tips to heal dry and chapped lips
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration keeps your lips moist and prevents dryness
Stay Hydrated
Image Source: Freepik
Add moisture to the air in your home. Helps maintain skin hydration, especially during dry seasons
Use a Humidifier
Image Source: Freepik
Choose a lip balm with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter or beeswax. Reapply throughout the day to keep lips protected
Apply Lip Balm Regularly
Image Source: Freepik
Licking your lips can make them even drier. Saliva evaporates quickly, leading to more dryness
Avoid Licking Your Lips
Image Source: Freepik
Use a gentle lip scrub to remove dead skin. Follow up with a hydrating lip balm for smooth lips
Image Source: Freepik
Exfoliate Gently
Use a lip balm with SPF. Sun exposure can worsen chapped lips and cause damage
Protect Your Lips from the Sun
Image Source: Freepik
Stay away from lip products with alcohol, fragrances, and menthol. These ingredients can irritate and dry out your lips
Avoid Harsh Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Apply honey, coconut oil, or aloe vera gel to your lips. These natural ingredients have soothing and healing properties
Use Natural Remedies
Image Source: Freepik
Maintain a Healthy Diet
Image Source: Freepik
Eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals, like fruits and vegetables. A balanced diet supports overall skin health, including your lips
Opt for creamy or glossy lipsticks instead of matte formulas. Matte lipsticks can dry out your lips and exacerbate chapping
Avoid Matte Lipsticks
Image Source: Freepik
