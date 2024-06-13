Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 13, 2024

10 Tips to Improve Your Sleep Quality

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, to regulate your body's internal clock

Maintain a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading or taking a warm bath, to signal your body that it's time to wind down

Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. Consider using earplugs, an eye mask, or a white noise machine

Optimize Your Sleep Environment

Avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light emitted can interfere with your body's melatonin production

Limit Exposure to Screens

Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime, as they can disrupt sleep

Be Mindful of Your Diet

Engage in regular physical activity, but try to avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, which can be stimulating

Get Regular Exercise

Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or journaling to calm your mind before bed

Manage Stress and Anxiety

Keep naps short (20-30 minutes) and avoid napping late in the day to prevent interference with nighttime sleep

Limit Naps

Ensure Comfortable Bedding

Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows. The right bedding can significantly impact your sleep quality

Get plenty of natural sunlight during the day to help regulate your sleep-wake cycle and improve nighttime sleep

Exposure to Natural Light

