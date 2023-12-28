Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 28, 2023

10 Tips To Increase Physical Intimacy

If your partner isn't comfortable with public displays of affection, slow down and let them become more at ease with you

Take things slow

Image Source: Pexels

Physical intimacy isn't just about hugging, kissing, or cuddling. It's also about feeling comfortable and enjoying being close to your partner

Be romantic

Image Source: Pexels

Holding hands in private or public, playing footsie under the table, and engaging in playful behavior like tickling or wrestling can go a long way

 Little romantic gestures 

Image Source: Pexels

Never pressure your partner into being intimate with you. Instead, create a comfortable environment and allow them to feel a natural hormonal change

 Don't force 

Image Source: Pexels

Foster a deep emotional connection with your partner. This will help them feel more connected and in sync with you

Image Source: Pexels

Emotional connection

Don't limit physical touch to just intimate moments. Look into each other's eyes, stroke their hair, rub their back, and hold hands regularly

Touching 

Image Source: Pexels

Treat your partner to a sensual massage. Set the mood with dim lighting and slow, sensual music

Massage

Image Source: Pexels

Effective communication is crucial. Talk openly about your sexual desires and explore how your partner wants to progress the relationship

 Communication

Image Source: Pexels

Flirting 

Image Source: Pexels

Keep the spark alive by flirting with your partner and complimenting their looks regularly

When you're ready to be intimate, always ask for consent and ensure both partners are comfortable and enjoying the experience

Consent

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here