Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 28, 2023
10 Tips To Increase Physical Intimacy
If your partner isn't comfortable with public displays of affection, slow down and let them become more at ease with you
Take things slow
Image Source: Pexels
Physical intimacy isn't just about hugging, kissing, or cuddling. It's also about feeling comfortable and enjoying being close to your partner
Be romantic
Image Source: Pexels
Holding hands in private or public, playing footsie under the table, and engaging in playful behavior like tickling or wrestling can go a long way
Little romantic gestures
Image Source: Pexels
Never pressure your partner into being intimate with you. Instead, create a comfortable environment and allow them to feel a natural hormonal change
Don't force
Image Source: Pexels
Foster a deep emotional connection with your partner. This will help them feel more connected and in sync with you
Image Source: Pexels
Emotional connection
Don't limit physical touch to just intimate moments. Look into each other's eyes, stroke their hair, rub their back, and hold hands regularly
Touching
Image Source: Pexels
Treat your partner to a sensual massage. Set the mood with dim lighting and slow, sensual music
Massage
Image Source: Pexels
Effective communication is crucial. Talk openly about your sexual desires and explore how your partner wants to progress the relationship
Image Source: Pexels
Flirting
Image Source: Pexels
Keep the spark alive by flirting with your partner and complimenting their looks regularly
When you're ready to be intimate, always ask for consent and ensure both partners are comfortable and enjoying the experience
Consent
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.