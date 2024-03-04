Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 04, 2024

10 tips to let go of negative thoughts 

Make a conscious effort to reach out to positive thoughts by speaking out loud about what you love

Positive mind

Track your negative moments and motivate yourself by considering what a supportive friend will say to you

Be kind to yourself

Recognize your negative thoughts and swap them with some positive behavior like playing games, listening music or dance

Swap your negative thoughts

Write down your negative thoughts for clarity and moving on

Express your thoughts in paper

Eliminate negative influences on your thoughts by avoiding bad morning news and start your day with positive mindset

Avoid bad morning news

Keep a list of positive things and be grateful of all the good things in your life

Be gratitude

Let your mind and body relax with meditation that let go off all the negative thoughts

Positive meditation

Direct attention to positive subjects, forming new habits by focusing on what you already feel good about

Establish New Habits

Positive people

Spend time with positive people who inspire and uplift you in challenging times

Talk to friends, family, or a professional to share your feelings and gain perspective

Seek Support

