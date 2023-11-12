Heading 3

10 tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Include enough protein and nutrients in your daily diet to stay healthy and active 

Balanced diet

Daily 30-minute exercise can immaculately keep you away from any harmful disease and make you energetic and positive 

Daily exercise

Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day as it includes immense health benefits such as maintaining optimal muscle performance, regular bowel function, immune function, and skin health

Stay hydrated

Quitting these bad habits can save you from numerous malicious illnesses 

Evade smoking and alcohol

No matter how busy you are taking a moment to relax is extremely essential to being active and stressless 

Manage stress

Reading will not only improve your vocabulary and communication but also enhance the ability to be focused and have sharp memory 

Read books

Electronic devices such as mobile, computer, and TV emits harmful radiation which disturbs your sleep cycle and can cause anxiety and stress 

Minimalize technology

Good sleep cycle

Getting at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep is important for strengthening the immune system and to be active and fresh throughout the day 

Monthly medical check-ups can incredibly prevent various health problems in the first place 

Monthly checkup

Try not to overlook skincare as it boosts positivity and heals numerous skin problems and anti-aging 

Daily skincare 

