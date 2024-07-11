Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 tips to make a wise decision

Clearly define your values and what matters most to you

Clarify Your Values

Image Source: Freepik

Weigh the advantages and disadvantages of each option

Evaluate Your Options

Image Source: Freepik

Tune into your inner knowing and how each decision feels in your body. Practice tapping into a Wise Mind by turning inward

Use Wise Mind

Image Source: Freepik

Be conscious of any "shoulds" and outside opinions. Do what truly feels right for you and aligns with your values

Tune Out The Outside Noise

Image Source: Freepik

Consider the long-term consequences of your decision. Think about how it will impact your future and whether it aligns with your goals

Image Source: Freepik

Think Long-Term

Let go of the idea of a perfect decision or the black-and-white view of right versus wrong

Let Go

Image Source: Freepik

Commit without second-guessing to practice cultivating self-trust

Commit

Image Source: Freepik

Collect all relevant information related to the decision you need to make. The more informed you are, the better your decision-making process will be

Gather Information

Image Source: Freepik

Evaluate Risks

Image Source: Freepik

Assess the risks associated with each option. Understanding the risks involved will help you make a more calculated decision

Avoid making decisions in a rush or under pressure. Take your time to analyze the situation calmly

Stay Calm

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here