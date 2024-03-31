Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 31, 2024

10 Tips to make friends at work

Say hi and introduce yourself to coworkers; it's the first step to building connections

 Friendly Introductions

Image Source: Freepik

Learn and use names; it shows you care and helps build a personal connection

Remember Names

Image Source: Freepik

Engage in friendly chats, ask about their interests, and genuinely listen

Talk and Listen

Image Source: Freepik

Keep a positive attitude; it attracts others and makes the workplace pleasant

Stay Happy

Image Source: Freepik

Stay active in chat group at work for shared interests like sports or books, but make sure it doesn't distract from work

Image Source: Freepik

Stay active in chat group

Bring treats to share, creating opportunities for casual interactions

Share Snacks

Image Source: Freepik

Have lunch with coworkers or grab coffee; it's a chance to connect outside work tasks

 Lunch Buds

Image Source: Freepik

Spend time in common areas for casual interactions with different colleagues

Work Together

Image Source: Freepik

Offer a Hand

Image Source: Freepik

Volunteer to help; it fosters teamwork and strengthens relationships

Participate in work and fun events; it's a great way to meet new people

Attend Events

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here