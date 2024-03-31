Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 31, 2024
10 Tips to make friends at work
Say hi and introduce yourself to coworkers; it's the first step to building connections
Friendly Introductions
Image Source: Freepik
Learn and use names; it shows you care and helps build a personal connection
Remember Names
Image Source: Freepik
Engage in friendly chats, ask about their interests, and genuinely listen
Talk and Listen
Image Source: Freepik
Keep a positive attitude; it attracts others and makes the workplace pleasant
Stay Happy
Image Source: Freepik
Stay active in chat group at work for shared interests like sports or books, but make sure it doesn't distract from work
Image Source: Freepik
Stay active in chat group
Bring treats to share, creating opportunities for casual interactions
Share Snacks
Image Source: Freepik
Have lunch with coworkers or grab coffee; it's a chance to connect outside work tasks
Lunch Buds
Image Source: Freepik
Spend time in common areas for casual interactions with different colleagues
Work Together
Image Source: Freepik
Offer a Hand
Image Source: Freepik
Volunteer to help; it fosters teamwork and strengthens relationships
Participate in work and fun events; it's a great way to meet new people
Attend Events
Image Source: Freepik
