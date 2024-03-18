Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 18, 2024
10 tips to make friends in college
Don’t try to be someone you’re not. Be genuine, and people will appreciate you for who you are
Be yourself
Image Source: Freepik
The college has tons of clubs and groups for different interests. Joining one that aligns with your interests is a great way to meet people who share your passions
Join clubs and organizations
Image Source: Freepik
Keep an eye out for events happening on campus like game tournaments, or study groups, which are perfect opportunities to meet new people
Attend events and activities
Image Source: Freepik
Don’t be shy! Introduce yourself to new people and strike up a conversation. You never know if they could become a great friend
Introduce yourself
Image Source: Freepik
Step out of your comfort zone and try new things. Whether it’s joining a sports team or taking a class outside of your major, being open to new experiences can lead to new friendships
Image Source: Freepik
Be open to new experiences
Show interest in other people by listening to what they say. Everyone loves to feel heard and understood
Be a good listener
Image Source: Freepik
If you hit it off with someone, don’t be afraid to invite them to grab lunch or hang out after class, making the first move can lead to lasting friendships
Invite people to hang out
Image Source: Freepik
College can be stressful at times, but try to maintain a positive attitude, people are drawn to those who exude positivity and optimism
Stay positive
Image Source: Freepik
Connect social media
Image Source: Freepik
Follow your classmates and join-college related groups on social media platforms, to connect and make plans with new friends
Making friends takes time, so don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t happen overnight
Be patient
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.