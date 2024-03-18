Heading 3

March 18, 2024

10 tips to make friends in college

Don’t try to be someone you’re not. Be genuine, and people will appreciate you for who you are

Be yourself

Image Source: Freepik

The college has tons of clubs and groups for different interests. Joining one that aligns with your interests is a great way to meet people who share your passions

Join clubs and organizations

Image Source: Freepik

Keep an eye out for events happening on campus like game tournaments, or study groups, which are perfect opportunities to meet new people

Attend events and activities

Image Source: Freepik

Don’t be shy! Introduce yourself to new people and strike up a conversation. You never know if they could become a great friend

Introduce yourself

Image Source: Freepik

Step out of your comfort zone and try new things. Whether it’s joining a sports team or taking a class outside of your major, being open to new experiences can lead to new friendships

Image Source: Freepik

Be open to new experiences

Show interest in other people by listening to what they say. Everyone loves to feel heard and understood

Be a good listener

Image Source: Freepik

If you hit it off with someone, don’t be afraid to invite them to grab lunch or hang out after class, making the first move can lead to lasting friendships

Invite people to hang out

Image Source: Freepik

College can be stressful at times, but try to maintain a positive attitude, people are drawn to those who exude positivity and optimism

Stay positive

Image Source: Freepik

Connect social media

Image Source: Freepik

Follow your classmates and join-college related groups on social media platforms, to connect and make plans with new friends

Making friends takes time, so don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t happen overnight

Be patient

Image Source: Freepik

