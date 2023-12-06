Heading 3

10 Tips to make your ex miss you

Work on your personality and overall look. Hit the gym, get a new haircut and buy some good clothes

#1

Be socially active and put your happy pictures on social media

#2

Make her feel that your life is very happy post break-up

#3

Your ex will miss you more if they see you involved in your fun activities and hobbies

#4

You can also unfriend your ex on social media and make your account private so that she get desperate to see you

#5

Do something extraordinary. It can be anything- your results, your job or any other achievement 

#6

If you have common friends together, you can ask them to help you for initiating your topic with her 

#7

Meet new people and make new friends 

#8

Talk to their friends but avoid talking about her. You can flirt with her friends 

#9

Act cool when you see them. If you and your ex often work in the same office, you are bound to face each other. Try to look cool and happy 

#10

