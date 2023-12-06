Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 06, 2023
10 Tips to make your ex miss you
Work on your personality and overall look. Hit the gym, get a new haircut and buy some good clothes
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Be socially active and put your happy pictures on social media
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Make her feel that your life is very happy post break-up
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Your ex will miss you more if they see you involved in your fun activities and hobbies
#4
Image Source: Pexels
You can also unfriend your ex on social media and make your account private so that she get desperate to see you
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Do something extraordinary. It can be anything- your results, your job or any other achievement
#6
Image Source: Pexels
If you have common friends together, you can ask them to help you for initiating your topic with her
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Meet new people and make new friends
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Talk to their friends but avoid talking about her. You can flirt with her friends
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Act cool when you see them. If you and your ex often work in the same office, you are bound to face each other. Try to look cool and happy
#10
Image Source: Pexels
