Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 03, 2023
10 Tips to move on from past
Acknowledge your past and its impact on your present. Accept that it's a part of your life, but it doesn't define your future
Acceptance
Image: Pexels
Be kind to yourself. Understand that everyone makes mistakes or faces hardships. Treat yourself with the same compassion you'd offer a friend
Self-Compassion
Image: Pexels
Reflect on your past experiences and learn from them. Identify what you can do differently in the future
Learn and Reflect
Image: Pexels
Focus on setting and working towards new goals. This gives you a sense of purpose and direction
Set New Goals
Image: Pexels
Talk to friends, family, or a therapist. Sharing your feelings can be therapeutic and provide valuable perspectives
Seek Support
Image: Pexels
Practice mindfulness to stay present and reduce rumination about the past. Meditation can help calm your mind
Mindfulness and Meditation
Image: Pexels
It’s better to let those emotions out rather than bottle them up. Trying to block out or avoid our pain will only delay the healing process and make it harder to move on
Let your emotions out
Image: Pexels
Cultivate a mindset of gratitude. Focus on the positive aspects of your life
Gratitude
Image: Pexels
Avoid situations or people that trigger negative emotions associated with your past
Limit Triggers
Image: Pexels
Understand that healing takes time. Be patient with yourself as you work through the process
Time
Image: Pexels
