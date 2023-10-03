Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 03, 2023

10 Tips to move on from past

Acknowledge your past and its impact on your present. Accept that it's a part of your life, but it doesn't define your future

Acceptance

Image: Pexels 

Be kind to yourself. Understand that everyone makes mistakes or faces hardships. Treat yourself with the same compassion you'd offer a friend

Self-Compassion

Image: Pexels 

Reflect on your past experiences and learn from them. Identify what you can do differently in the future

Learn and Reflect

Image: Pexels 

Focus on setting and working towards new goals. This gives you a sense of purpose and direction

Set New Goals

Image: Pexels 

Talk to friends, family, or a therapist. Sharing your feelings can be therapeutic and provide valuable perspectives

Seek Support

Image: Pexels 

Practice mindfulness to stay present and reduce rumination about the past. Meditation can help calm your mind

Mindfulness and Meditation

Image: Pexels 

It’s better to let those emotions out rather than bottle them up. Trying to block out or avoid our pain will only delay the healing process and make it harder to move on

Let your emotions out

Image: Pexels 

Cultivate a mindset of gratitude. Focus on the positive aspects of your life

Gratitude

Image: Pexels 

Avoid situations or people that trigger negative emotions associated with your past

Limit Triggers

Image: Pexels 

Understand that healing takes time. Be patient with yourself as you work through the process

Time

Image: Pexels 

