Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 tips to not overshare

Speak about yourself for a few minutes and then ask question to other person and listen to them carefully 

Reduce talking time

Before you share anything first ask yourself if you want that thing to be known by others or not

Think twice

Oversharers may not feel at to what extent they should share to their family or strangers

Respect boundaries

Though some may be interested in your lives but it’s not important for all to know about what’s going on in your life

Avoid bragging

Oversharers find it tough to sit silently, while being silence helps to observe rather than sharing about our lives

Learn to be silent

Try to not be the only person speaking so follow give-and-take process by asking and answering questions 

Maintain balance

Being self aware helps you recognize that whether you’ve cross the line or not and understanding what you’re talking about

Self-aware

Oversharers shares everything right from beginning to end to seek sympathy, attention, or play victim

Avoid seeking sympathy

Avoid Gossiping

By oversharing you may gain people’s attention but speaking negatively about someone can negatively impact your reputation

Share relatable things

Sharing things that doesn’t bother people can impact the way they react, so try to share only relatable information for an expected response

