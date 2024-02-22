Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
10 tips to not overshare
Speak about yourself for a few minutes and then ask question to other person and listen to them carefully
Reduce talking time
Image Source: freepik
Before you share anything first ask yourself if you want that thing to be known by others or not
Think twice
Image Source: freepik
Oversharers may not feel at to what extent they should share to their family or strangers
Respect boundaries
Image Source: freepik
Though some may be interested in your lives but it’s not important for all to know about what’s going on in your life
Avoid bragging
Image Source: freepik
Oversharers find it tough to sit silently, while being silence helps to observe rather than sharing about our lives
Image Source: freepik
Learn to be silent
Try to not be the only person speaking so follow give-and-take process by asking and answering questions
Maintain balance
Image Source: freepik
Being self aware helps you recognize that whether you’ve cross the line or not and understanding what you’re talking about
Self-aware
Image Source: freepik
Oversharers shares everything right from beginning to end to seek sympathy, attention, or play victim
Avoid seeking sympathy
Image Source: freepik
Avoid Gossiping
Image Source: freepik
By oversharing you may gain people’s attention but speaking negatively about someone can negatively impact your reputation
Share relatable things
Image Source: freepik
Sharing things that doesn’t bother people can impact the way they react, so try to share only relatable information for an expected response
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.