Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
10 tips to overcome with your shyness
If you focus on building your self-esteem, you will feel more confident while interacting with others
Build Your Self-Esteem
Don't doubt on yourself instead start believe in you and develop the trust
Trust Yourself
Focus on your strengths. Join groups about topics that you find interesting. This will make it easier to connect with others
Strengths
Spend some time on your looks and appearance. Shy people often forget to take care of their own but if you look good, you will be confident
Your Appearance
Take off the social pressure that everyone is focusing on you. Either, think about the purpose of your visit
No Pressure
If you are determined to overcome your shyness, embrace every opportunity to talk to others
Practice your skills
Having positive thoughts about yourself and others will make you feel motivated to participate in social situations
Positive Thoughts
If you fear awkward silence or nothing coming to your mind to talk about, consider asking questions to others
Ask Questions
Stop caring about others. You should not worry what others think of yours
Stop caring
Try to go out and socialize. If you feel good, make new friends and try to open up
Make new friends
