Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 07, 2023

10 tips to overcome with your shyness

If you focus on building your self-esteem, you will feel more confident while interacting with others

Build Your Self-Esteem 

Don't doubt on yourself instead start believe in you and develop the trust

Trust Yourself

Focus on your strengths. Join groups about topics that you find interesting. This will make it easier to connect with others

 Strengths

Spend some time on your looks and appearance. Shy people often forget to take care of their own but if you look good, you will be confident 

Your Appearance

Take off the social pressure that everyone is focusing on you. Either, think about the purpose of your visit

No Pressure

If you are determined to overcome your shyness, embrace every opportunity to talk to others

 Practice your skills

Having positive thoughts about yourself and others will make you feel motivated to participate in social situations

Positive Thoughts

If you fear awkward silence or nothing coming to your mind to talk about, consider asking questions to others

Ask Questions 

Stop caring about others. You should not worry what others think of yours

Stop caring 

Try to go out and socialize. If you feel good, make new friends and try to open up

Make new friends

