Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 21, 2024
10 tips to plan romantic candlelit bath
Choose candles with different scents, like lavender or vanilla, to create a soothing and romantic atmosphere
Scented Candles
Images: Pexels
Add some bath bombs to the water for a luxurious and fizzy experience
Images: Pexels
Bath Bombs
Play some soft, romantic music in the background to enhance the ambiance
Soft Music
Images: shutterstock
Use a bubble bath solution to create a bubbly and playful atmosphere
Bubble Bath
Images: shutterstock
Add a few drops of essential oils, such as rose or jasmine, to the bathwater for a fragrant and relaxing experience
Essential Oils
Images: shutterstock
Enjoy a glass of champagne or wine while you soak in the bath together
Champagne or Wine
Images: shutterstock
Use body scrubs to exfoliate and pamper each other's skin while in the bath
Body Scrubs
Images: shutterstock
Scatter some flower petals on the water surface for a romantic and visually appealing touch
Flower Petals
Images: shutterstock
Massage
Images: shutterstock
Take turns giving each other gentle massages while in the bath to enhance relaxation and intimacy
Use this intimate setting to have meaningful conversations and connect on a deeper level with your partner
Conversation and Connection
Images: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.