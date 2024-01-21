Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

January 21, 2024

10 tips to plan romantic candlelit bath

Choose candles with different scents, like lavender or vanilla, to create a soothing and romantic atmosphere

Scented Candles

Images: Pexels

Add some bath bombs to the water for a luxurious and fizzy experience

Images: Pexels

Bath Bombs

Play some soft, romantic music in the background to enhance the ambiance

Soft Music

Images: shutterstock

Use a bubble bath solution to create a bubbly and playful atmosphere

Bubble Bath

Images: shutterstock

Add a few drops of essential oils, such as rose or jasmine, to the bathwater for a fragrant and relaxing experience

Essential Oils

Images: shutterstock

Enjoy a glass of champagne or wine while you soak in the bath together

Champagne or Wine

Images: shutterstock

Use body scrubs to exfoliate and pamper each other's skin while in the bath

Body Scrubs

Images: shutterstock

Scatter some flower petals on the water surface for a romantic and visually appealing touch

Flower Petals

Images: shutterstock

Massage

Images: shutterstock

Take turns giving each other gentle massages while in the bath to enhance relaxation and intimacy

Use this intimate setting to have meaningful conversations and connect on a deeper level with your partner

Conversation and Connection

Images: shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here