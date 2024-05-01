Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

10 tips to plan your wedding food menu

Celebrate your cultural roots by infusing traditional Indian dishes or flavors into your wedding menu

EMBRACE YOUR CULINARY HERITAGE

Image Source: freepik

When planning your wedding menu, opt for dishes that are delicious yet uncomplicated. Avoid overwhelming guests with an overly complex menu and instead focus on showcasing the rich and diverse flavors of Indian cuisine

DON'T OVER COMPLICATE THE MENU

Image Source: freepik

GO FOR SEASONAL INGREDIENTS

Image Source: freepik

Make the most of India's seasonal bounty by selecting fresh, seasonal ingredients for your wedding menu

Indian cuisine is known for its bold and aromatic spices, but it's essential to consider the spice tolerance of your guests

CONSIDER SPICE LEVELS

Image Source: freepik

Take into account the diverse dietary preferences and restrictions of your guests when planning your Indian wedding menu

Image Source: freepik

CATERING TO DIETARY NEEDS

Add a touch of flair and festivity to your wedding celebration with themed menus that reflect your cultural heritage or personal interests

GO FOR THEMED MENUS

Image Source: freepik

Embrace sustainability in your Indian wedding menu by choosing locally sourced, organic ingredients and eco-friendly practices

SUSTAINABILITY IN FOCUS

Image Source: freepik

MAKE IT PERSONAL

Image Source: freepik

Infuse your wedding menu with personal touches that reflect your relationship, such as the meal from your first date or a favorite comfort food

INTERACTIVE FOOD STATIONS

Image Source: freepik

Add interactive food stations such as live chaat counters, dosa stations, or kebab grills to engage your guests and provide them with a memorable dining experience

Estimate the number of guests accurately to avoid running out of food or having excessive leftovers

QUANTITY PLANNING

Image Source: freepik

