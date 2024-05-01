10 tips to plan your wedding food menu

Celebrate your cultural roots by infusing traditional Indian dishes or flavors into your wedding menu
EMBRACE YOUR CULINARY HERITAGE
When planning your wedding menu, opt for dishes that are delicious yet uncomplicated. Avoid overwhelming guests with an overly complex menu and instead focus on showcasing the rich and diverse flavors of Indian cuisine
DON'T OVER COMPLICATE THE MENU
GO FOR SEASONAL INGREDIENTS
Make the most of India's seasonal bounty by selecting fresh, seasonal ingredients for your wedding menu
Indian cuisine is known for its bold and aromatic spices, but it's essential to consider the spice tolerance of your guests
CONSIDER SPICE LEVELS
Take into account the diverse dietary preferences and restrictions of your guests when planning your Indian wedding menu
CATERING TO DIETARY NEEDS
Add a touch of flair and festivity to your wedding celebration with themed menus that reflect your cultural heritage or personal interests
GO FOR THEMED MENUS
Embrace sustainability in your Indian wedding menu by choosing locally sourced, organic ingredients and eco-friendly practices
SUSTAINABILITY IN FOCUS
MAKE IT PERSONAL
Infuse your wedding menu with personal touches that reflect your relationship, such as the meal from your first date or a favorite comfort food
INTERACTIVE FOOD STATIONS
Add interactive food stations such as live chaat counters, dosa stations, or kebab grills to engage your guests and provide them with a memorable dining experience
Estimate the number of guests accurately to avoid running out of food or having excessive leftovers