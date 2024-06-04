Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 04, 2024
10 tips to Prevent Heatstroke
Staying hydrated by consuming water, sports drinks or other electrolyte-rich beverages is essential
#1
Image Credits: Freepik
If doing strenuous activities outdoors, like high-intensity exercises or physical labor, it is extremely important to keep taking small breaks in between
#2
Image Credits: Freepik
If you have recently recovered from an illness or take medications, avoid stepping out during extreme heat
#3
Image Credits: Freepik
If you are someone who exercises outdoors, do so early in the morning or late in the evening
#4
Image: Cheriyal Paintings Instagram
Consuming large, carb-rich meals can give rise to a lot of heat in your body. Avoid heavy meals and go for a light and balanced meal
#5
Image Credits: Freepik
Make sure to apply your sunscreen if you are outdoors and sweating
#6
Image Credits: Freepik
If you are not used to extreme heat or have moved from a colder region, limit your time spent outdoors and let your body get used to it
#7
Image: vedhasvarnam Instagram
Choosing light-colored and loose-fitting helps cool your body down
#8
Image Credits: Freepik
Both caffeine and alcohol make your body lose more fluids and worsen heat exhaustion
#9
Image Credits: Freepik
Use fans, air conditioning, or cool showers to help lower your body temperature
#10
Image Credits: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.