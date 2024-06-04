Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

june 04, 2024

10 tips to Prevent Heatstroke

Staying hydrated by consuming water, sports drinks or other electrolyte-rich beverages is essential

#1

Image Credits: Freepik

If doing strenuous activities outdoors, like high-intensity exercises or physical labor, it is extremely important to keep taking small breaks in between

#2

Image Credits: Freepik

If you have recently recovered from an illness or take medications, avoid stepping out during extreme heat

#3

Image Credits: Freepik

If you are someone who exercises outdoors, do so early in the morning or late in the evening

#4

Image: Cheriyal Paintings Instagram 

Consuming large, carb-rich meals can give rise to a lot of heat in your body. Avoid heavy meals and go for a light and balanced meal

#5

Image Credits: Freepik

Make sure to apply your sunscreen if you are outdoors and sweating

#6

Image Credits: Freepik

If you are not used to extreme heat or have moved from a colder region, limit your time spent outdoors and let your body get used to it

#7

Image: vedhasvarnam Instagram 

Choosing light-colored and loose-fitting helps cool your body down

#8

Image Credits: Freepik

Both caffeine and alcohol make your body lose more fluids and worsen heat exhaustion

#9

Image Credits: Freepik

Use fans, air conditioning, or cool showers to help lower your body temperature

#10

Image Credits: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here