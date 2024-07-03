Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 03, 2024

10 Tips to Protect Your Hair from Heat Damage

Always apply a heat protectant spray before using any heat-styling tools to create a barrier and reduce damage

Use Heat Protectant Spray

Image Source: Freepik

Adjust the temperature setting on your styling tools to the lowest effective heat to minimize damage

Lower the Temperature

Image Source: Freepik

Restrict the use of heat styling tools to 2-3 times a week to give your hair a break

Limit Heat Styling

Image Source: Freepik

Opt for air-drying your hair instead of blow-drying to reduce exposure to heat

Air Dry When Possible

Image Source: Freepik

Invest in high-quality heat styling tools with ceramic or tourmaline plates for even heat distribution

Image Source: Freepik

Use Quality Tools

Get regular trims to remove split ends and prevent further damage up the hair shaft

Regular Trims

Image Source: Freepik

Apply deep conditioning treatments or hair masks weekly to keep your hair hydrated and resilient

Deep Conditioning Treatments

Image Source: Freepik

Never use heat styling tools on wet hair as it increases the risk of damage

Avoid Heat on Wet Hair

Image Source: Freepik

Cool Down Your Hair

Image Source: Freepik

After using heat styling tools, let your hair cool down completely before touching or brushing it to lock in the style and reduce damage

Wear protective hairstyles like braids or buns to minimize the need for daily heat styling

Protective Hairstyles

Image Source: Freepik

