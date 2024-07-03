Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 03, 2024
10 Tips to Protect Your Hair from Heat Damage
Always apply a heat protectant spray before using any heat-styling tools to create a barrier and reduce damage
Use Heat Protectant Spray
Image Source: Freepik
Adjust the temperature setting on your styling tools to the lowest effective heat to minimize damage
Lower the Temperature
Image Source: Freepik
Restrict the use of heat styling tools to 2-3 times a week to give your hair a break
Limit Heat Styling
Image Source: Freepik
Opt for air-drying your hair instead of blow-drying to reduce exposure to heat
Air Dry When Possible
Image Source: Freepik
Invest in high-quality heat styling tools with ceramic or tourmaline plates for even heat distribution
Image Source: Freepik
Use Quality Tools
Get regular trims to remove split ends and prevent further damage up the hair shaft
Regular Trims
Image Source: Freepik
Apply deep conditioning treatments or hair masks weekly to keep your hair hydrated and resilient
Deep Conditioning Treatments
Image Source: Freepik
Never use heat styling tools on wet hair as it increases the risk of damage
Avoid Heat on Wet Hair
Image Source: Freepik
Cool Down Your Hair
Image Source: Freepik
After using heat styling tools, let your hair cool down completely before touching or brushing it to lock in the style and reduce damage
Wear protective hairstyles like braids or buns to minimize the need for daily heat styling
Protective Hairstyles
Image Source: Freepik
