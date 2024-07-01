Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 01, 2024

10 Tips to protect your hair in humid weather

Apply anti-frizz serums or creams to your hair to prevent humidity-induced frizz and keep your hair smooth

Use Anti-Frizz Products

Image Source: Freepik

Use lightweight hair oils like argan or jojoba to add shine and moisture without weighing your hair down

Opt for Lightweight Oils

Image Source: Freepik

Opt for loose buns, braids, or ponytails to minimize exposure to humidity and reduce frizz

Embrace Loose Hairstyles

Image Source: Freepik

Limit the use of heat styling tools like blow dryers, flat irons, and curling wands to prevent further damage in humid weather

Avoid Heat Styling

Image Source: Freepik

Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb to minimize breakage and maintain your hair’s natural texture

Image Source: Freepik

Use a Wide-Tooth Comb

Use a sulfate-free shampoo to gently cleanse your hair without stripping away natural oils, keeping it hydrated and manageable

Choose Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Image Source: Freepik

Deep condition your hair once a week to restore moisture and strengthen your hair against humidity

Deep Condition Weekly

Image Source: Freepik

Finish your hair wash with a cold water rinse to seal the cuticles and add extra shine to your hair

Rinse with Cold Water

Image Source: Freepik

Use a Microfiber Towel

Image Source: Freepik

Dry your hair with a microfiber towel to reduce frizz and prevent damage caused by traditional towels

Sleep on a silk pillowcase or use a silk scarf to protect your hair from friction and frizz while you sleep.

Protect Your Hair at Night

Image Source: Freepik

