Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 01, 2024
10 Tips to protect your hair in humid weather
Apply anti-frizz serums or creams to your hair to prevent humidity-induced frizz and keep your hair smooth
Use Anti-Frizz Products
Image Source: Freepik
Use lightweight hair oils like argan or jojoba to add shine and moisture without weighing your hair down
Opt for Lightweight Oils
Image Source: Freepik
Opt for loose buns, braids, or ponytails to minimize exposure to humidity and reduce frizz
Embrace Loose Hairstyles
Image Source: Freepik
Limit the use of heat styling tools like blow dryers, flat irons, and curling wands to prevent further damage in humid weather
Avoid Heat Styling
Image Source: Freepik
Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb to minimize breakage and maintain your hair’s natural texture
Image Source: Freepik
Use a Wide-Tooth Comb
Use a sulfate-free shampoo to gently cleanse your hair without stripping away natural oils, keeping it hydrated and manageable
Choose Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Image Source: Freepik
Deep condition your hair once a week to restore moisture and strengthen your hair against humidity
Deep Condition Weekly
Image Source: Freepik
Finish your hair wash with a cold water rinse to seal the cuticles and add extra shine to your hair
Rinse with Cold Water
Image Source: Freepik
Use a Microfiber Towel
Image Source: Freepik
Dry your hair with a microfiber towel to reduce frizz and prevent damage caused by traditional towels
Sleep on a silk pillowcase or use a silk scarf to protect your hair from friction and frizz while you sleep.
Protect Your Hair at Night
Image Source: Freepik
