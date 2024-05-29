Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

may 29, 2024

10 Tips to raise a smart kid

Reading to your children from a young age helps them learn language, and build their vocabulary

Read to them

Letting kids play freely boosts creativity, problem-solving skills, and independence 

Allow to play free

Don’t try to make them perfect, allow kids to fail that teaches them valuable lessons 

Let them make mistakes

Exercise isn’t just good for the body, but it also improves memory power and helps learn things quickly

Get them moving

Regular family dinner improve communication skills, and self-esteem, and foster an emotional family bond

Eat dinner together

keeping your children awake till late ruins the next day, so let them get the proper sleep that will help them in their development

Good bedtime routine

Assign some work that teaches them responsibility, and problem-solving, that contributes to future success

Allot them work

Just like the body, brain exercises like board games, puzzles, and creative activities boost the skills

brain exercises

Let them learn to play an instrument that will give them some time to relax and focus on what they love

Give music lessons

Field trips and outdoor activities offer hands-on learning experiences that will develop children’s mind

Plan trip

