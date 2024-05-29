Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
may 29, 2024
10 Tips to raise a smart kid
Reading to your children from a young age helps them learn language, and build their vocabulary
Read to them
Image: Freepik
Letting kids play freely boosts creativity, problem-solving skills, and independence
Allow to play free
Image: Freepik
Don’t try to make them perfect, allow kids to fail that teaches them valuable lessons
Let them make mistakes
Image: Freepik
Exercise isn’t just good for the body, but it also improves memory power and helps learn things quickly
Get them moving
Image: Freepik
Regular family dinner improve communication skills, and self-esteem, and foster an emotional family bond
Eat dinner together
Image: Freepik
keeping your children awake till late ruins the next day, so let them get the proper sleep that will help them in their development
Good bedtime routine
Image: Freepik
Assign some work that teaches them responsibility, and problem-solving, that contributes to future success
Allot them work
Image: Freepik
Just like the body, brain exercises like board games, puzzles, and creative activities boost the skills
brain exercises
Image: Freepik
Let them learn to play an instrument that will give them some time to relax and focus on what they love
Give music lessons
Image: Freepik
Field trips and outdoor activities offer hands-on learning experiences that will develop children’s mind
Plan trip
Image: Freepik
