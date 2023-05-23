mAY 23, 2023
10 Tips to remove sun tan
Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to the affected areas and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing off
Lemon Juice
Apply aloe vera gel to the tanned skin and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Aloe vera has soothing and healing properties that can help reduce the effects of sunburn and tan
Aloe Vera
Slice a cucumber and rub the slices on the tanned areas. The cooling effect of cucumber helps soothe the skin and reduce tan
Cucumber
Apply plain yoghurt to the affected areas and leave it on for 20 minutes. The lactic acid in yoghurt helps exfoliate and lighten the tan
Yoghurt
Mash a ripe tomato and apply the pulp to the tanned skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. Tomato contains antioxidants and natural acids that can help fade the tan
Tomato
Grate a potato and extract its juice. Apply the juice to the tanned areas and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing off. Potato juice has bleaching properties that can help reduce tan
Potato
Mash a ripe papaya and apply it to the tanned skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off. Papaya contains enzymes that can help exfoliate and lighten the tan
Papaya
Make a paste using turmeric powder and milk and apply it to the affected areas. Turmeric has skin-lightening properties that can help fade the tan
Turmeric
Mix oatmeal with buttermilk to make a paste and apply it to the tanned skin. Gently scrub in circular motions and rinse off after 15-20 minutes. Oatmeal helps exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, reducing tan
Oatmeal
Prevention is key to avoiding further tanning. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF before going out in the sun
Sunscreen
