Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

mAY 23, 2023

10 Tips to remove sun tan

Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to the affected areas and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing off

Lemon Juice

Apply aloe vera gel to the tanned skin and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Aloe vera has soothing and healing properties that can help reduce the effects of sunburn and tan

Aloe Vera

Slice a cucumber and rub the slices on the tanned areas. The cooling effect of cucumber helps soothe the skin and reduce tan

Cucumber

Apply plain yoghurt to the affected areas and leave it on for 20 minutes. The lactic acid in yoghurt helps exfoliate and lighten the tan

Yoghurt

Mash a ripe tomato and apply the pulp to the tanned skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. Tomato contains antioxidants and natural acids that can help fade the tan

Tomato

Grate a potato and extract its juice. Apply the juice to the tanned areas and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing off. Potato juice has bleaching properties that can help reduce tan

Potato

Mash a ripe papaya and apply it to the tanned skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off. Papaya contains enzymes that can help exfoliate and lighten the tan

Papaya

Make a paste using turmeric powder and milk and apply it to the affected areas. Turmeric has skin-lightening properties that can help fade the tan

Turmeric

Mix oatmeal with buttermilk to make a paste and apply it to the tanned skin. Gently scrub in circular motions and rinse off after 15-20 minutes. Oatmeal helps exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, reducing tan

Oatmeal

Prevention is key to avoiding further tanning. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF before going out in the sun 

Sunscreen

