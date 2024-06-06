Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 06, 2024

10 tips to reuse cooking oil with safety

Strain using a fine mesh cloth to remove food particles that can degrade oil quality

Strain the Oil

Store in an airtight glass or metal container to prevent exposure to air, which can cause oxidation

Store Properly

Cool it to room temperature before transferring it to a storage container to avoid condensation

Cool Before Storing

Label the container with the date of first use to track how long the oil has been stored

Label and Date

Mixing can alter the smoke point and flavor, making it less stable and potentially harmful

Avoid Mixing Oils

Reuse oil for cooking similar types of food. For example, reuse oil used for frying chicken to fry similar poultry dishes

Use for Similar Foods

Keep an eye on the color and texture of the oil. If it becomes dark or thick, it's time to discard it

Monitor Oil Quality

Do not overheat the oil when reusing it, as this can lead to the production of harmful compounds

Avoid Overheating

Test the Oil

Before frying, do a small fry test to ensure the oil is still good for reuse

If you notice any changes in the oil, like foul smell or unusual color, dispose of it 

Be Cautious with Storage

