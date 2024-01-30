Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
JANUARY 30, 2024
10 tips to save your money
Track income and expenses, allocate amounts to specific categories
Budgeting
Image: Pexels
Save at least three to six months' living expenses for unexpected costs
Emergency Fund
Image: Pexels
Identify and reduce non-essential spending, reconsider subscriptions
Cut Expenses
Image: Pexels
Use discounts, and coupons, and consider generic brands or discount stores
Smart Shopping
Image: Pexels
Save on dining out by planning meals, buying in bulk, and preparing lunches
Cook at Home
Image: Pexels
Resist unplanned purchases, stick to a shopping list
Limit Impulse Buys
Image: Pexels
Negotiate better rates for utilities, cable, internet, and insurance
Bill Negotiation
Image: Pexels
Turn off lights and appliances, and consider energy-efficient options
Save on Energy
Image: Pexels
Set up automatic transfers to savings each month as a non-negotiable expense
Automate Savings
Image: Pexels
Diversify investments for long-term wealth growth, consider professional advice
Invest Wisely
Image: Pexels
