Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

JANUARY 30, 2024

10 tips to save your money

Track income and expenses, allocate amounts to specific categories

Budgeting

Image: Pexels

Save at least three to six months' living expenses for unexpected costs

Emergency Fund 

Image: Pexels

 Identify and reduce non-essential spending, reconsider subscriptions

Cut Expenses

Image: Pexels

 Use discounts, and coupons, and consider generic brands or discount stores

Smart Shopping

Image: Pexels

Save on dining out by planning meals, buying in bulk, and preparing lunches

Cook at Home 

Image: Pexels

 Resist unplanned purchases, stick to a shopping list

Limit Impulse Buys

Image: Pexels

 Negotiate better rates for utilities, cable, internet, and insurance

Bill Negotiation

Image: Pexels

Turn off lights and appliances, and consider energy-efficient options

 Save on Energy 

Image: Pexels

Set up automatic transfers to savings each month as a non-negotiable expense

Automate Savings 

Image: Pexels

 Diversify investments for long-term wealth growth, consider professional advice

 Invest Wisely

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here