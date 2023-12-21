Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 21, 2023
10 tips to start a conversation on text
Avoid usual greetings. Hey, Hi, Hello are boring now!
#1
Image Source: Pexels.
Start with a question. It can be a powerful way to start the conversation and get their attention instantly
#2
Image Source: Pexels.
Don’t be afraid to dig deep. Don’t stick to casual conversation. If you want to know more about them, just ask
#3
Image Source: Pexels.
When the conversation is going and it’s pretty smooth, don’t halt it just to ask a question. Let things progress naturally
#4
Image Source: Pexels.
If you want to make your conversations a little more exciting, use some emojis!
#5
Image Source: Pexels.
Let go of dead conversations. When a conversation is done, it’s done. Stop trying to revive it
#6
Image Source: Pexels.
Talk about things they enjoy. Ask what type they like, why they like it most, or who their inspiration is
#7
Image Source: Pexels.
Don't just give short answers. If you really want to master the art of texting, you have to engage in a proper conversation
#8
Image Source: Pexels.
When you're having a conversation, the most effective approach is to inquire further about their answer by asking follow-up questions
#9
Image Source: Pexels.
Talk about controversial issues. It's important to approach these subjects with caution, but if we handle it well, we can have an engaging discussion that goes on for hours
#10
Image Source: Pexels.
