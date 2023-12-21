Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 21, 2023

10 tips to start a conversation on text 

Avoid usual greetings. Hey, Hi, Hello are boring now! 

#1

Image Source: Pexels.

Start with a question. It can be a powerful way to start the conversation and get their attention instantly 

#2

Image Source: Pexels.

Don’t be afraid to dig deep. Don’t stick to casual conversation. If you want to know more about them, just ask

 #3

Image Source: Pexels.

When the conversation is going and it’s pretty smooth, don’t halt it just to ask a question. Let things progress naturally 

#4

Image Source: Pexels.

If you want to make your conversations a little more exciting, use some emojis!

#5

Image Source: Pexels.

Let go of dead conversations. When a conversation is done, it’s done. Stop trying to revive it

#6

Image Source: Pexels.

Talk about things they enjoy. Ask what type they like, why they like it most, or who their inspiration is

 #7

Image Source: Pexels.

Don't just give short answers. If you really want to master the art of texting, you have to engage in a proper conversation

#8

Image Source: Pexels.

When you're having a conversation, the most effective approach is to inquire further about their answer by asking follow-up questions

#9

Image Source: Pexels.

Talk about controversial issues. It's important to approach these subjects with caution, but if we handle it well, we can have an engaging discussion that goes on for hours

#10

Image Source: Pexels.

