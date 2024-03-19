Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 19, 2024
10 Tips to stay awake at night
Listen to faster, and louder music to boost your mood and stay awake, avoiding soothing music
Turn on upbeat music
Image Source: freepik
Exercise for 15-20 minutes to improve your brainpower with simple activities like climbing stairs or going for a walk can help
Get up and move around
Image Source: freepik
Maintain blood sugar levels with protein and healthy snacks to avoid grogginess and sustain energy
Eat a healthy snack
Image Source: freepik
Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eyestrain and prevent drowsiness. Remember to blink regularly, especially when using screens
Image Source: freepik
Give your eyes a break
Avoid repetitive work that can make you sleepy. Engage in different tasks or activities that require focus to stay alert
Switch up your tasks
Image Source: freepik
Keep the room temperature low to remain awake, you can use a fan or open windows for ventilation
Make the room cold
Image Source: freepik
Consume a caffeinated drink for an energy boost, start with lower doses if you’re not a regular caffeine consumer
Drink something caffeinated
Image Source: freepik
Pair up with a friend
Image Source: freepik
Stimulate your brain by engaging in conversation with a friend or colleague, keeping your mind active
Nap for 5-25 minutes to recharge, but avoid longer naps to prevent a deep sleep
Take a nap during the day
Image Source: freepik
Image Source: freepik
Spend at least 30 minutes in a bright light preventing tired eyes, especially if your work time is at night
Spend time in bright light
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here