Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 19, 2024

10 Tips to stay awake at night

Listen to faster, and louder music to boost your mood and stay awake, avoiding soothing music

Turn on upbeat music

Exercise for 15-20 minutes to improve your brainpower with simple activities like climbing stairs or going for a walk can help

Get up and move around

Maintain blood sugar levels with protein and healthy snacks to avoid grogginess and sustain energy

Eat a healthy snack

Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eyestrain and prevent drowsiness. Remember to blink regularly, especially when using screens

Give your eyes a break

Avoid repetitive work that can make you sleepy. Engage in different tasks or activities that require focus to stay alert

Switch up your tasks

Keep the room temperature low to remain awake, you can use a fan or open windows for ventilation

Make the room cold

Consume a caffeinated drink for an energy boost, start with lower doses if you’re not a regular caffeine consumer

Drink something caffeinated

Pair up with a friend

Stimulate your brain by engaging in conversation with a friend or colleague, keeping your mind active

Nap for 5-25 minutes to recharge, but avoid longer naps to prevent a deep sleep

Take a nap during the day

Spend at least 30 minutes in a bright light preventing tired eyes, especially if your work time is at night

Spend time in bright light

