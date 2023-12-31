Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

December 31, 2023

10 tips to stay calm under pressure

Find a quiet area where you can close your eyes and focus on taking deep breaths

Deep breathing

After taking a few deep breaths, close your eyes, picture yourself calm, and see your body relaxed

Visualize

When under pressure, think of a positive situation to distract your brain from dwelling on the negativity

Positive thinking

A quick break in between tasks can help you relax your mind and regain your energy levels

Quick break

It can help you regain a sense of calm and focus your attention so you can avoid being anxious under pressure

Mindfulness

Instead of ignoring your stress or pressure levels, reflect on why you're feeling pressured

Identify the reason

If you already have things to do, set some boundaries for yourself and say no

Set boundaries

Remove yourself from the pressured environment as soon as possible and go outside for fresh air

Fresh air

Grab some headphones and tune in to your favorite music. It leads to calming effect

Listen to music

When you’re feeling pressurized, try interacting with a stress-relief toy like Rubik’s cube or stress ball

Stress ball

