Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 31, 2023
10 tips to stay calm under pressure
Find a quiet area where you can close your eyes and focus on taking deep breaths
Deep breathing
Image Source: Pexels
After taking a few deep breaths, close your eyes, picture yourself calm, and see your body relaxed
Visualize
Image Source: Pexels
When under pressure, think of a positive situation to distract your brain from dwelling on the negativity
Positive thinking
Image Source: Pexels
A quick break in between tasks can help you relax your mind and regain your energy levels
Quick break
Image Source: Pexels
It can help you regain a sense of calm and focus your attention so you can avoid being anxious under pressure
Mindfulness
Image Source: Pexels
Instead of ignoring your stress or pressure levels, reflect on why you're feeling pressured
Identify the reason
Image Source: Pexels
If you already have things to do, set some boundaries for yourself and say no
Set boundaries
Image Source: Pexels
Remove yourself from the pressured environment as soon as possible and go outside for fresh air
Fresh air
Image Source: Pexels
Grab some headphones and tune in to your favorite music. It leads to calming effect
Listen to music
Image Source: Pexels
When you’re feeling pressurized, try interacting with a stress-relief toy like Rubik’s cube or stress ball
Stress ball
Image Source: Pexels
