Heading 3

10 Tips to stay motivated at all times

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 10, 2023

Lifestyle

Reward yourself with a gift on achieving small milestones. This helps to motivate yourself.For example, reward yourself with a favourite snack or call a friend

Reward yourself

Image : Pexels

Set goals which you can see yourself achieve in the near future. Take a break and start afresh

Have realistic  goals

Image : Pexels

Good mood helps in increasing productivity. Lift your mood by doing your favourite hobby, dancing or listening to music

Do mood lifting

Image : Pexels

Take some motivation from peers, talk to them, parents or get inspired by reading a book

Take motivation from others

Image : Pexels

Living the same monotonous life may be boring. Bring some new additions and change the routine

Switch routine

Image : Pexels

Yoga or meditation help you to relieve stress. It helps to increase self-awareness and avoid procrastination

Meditate

Image : Pexels

The goals should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time Bound

Set SMART goals

Image : Pexels

The stress caused after procrastinating things takes a toll on our health. Instead, focus on the happiness you'll achieve after accomplishing targets

Know emotional cost

Image : Pexels

The reason for WHY of the goal. WHY is achieving the goal so important? Looking out for the answer will keep you motivated

Remember your WHY

Image : Pexels

If it's just taking out frustration, talk to someone. Consult a therapist or counsellor. Taking therapy is normal and nothing to get afraid of

Talk it Out

Image : Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here