Reward yourself with a gift on achieving small milestones. This helps to motivate yourself.For example, reward yourself with a favourite snack or call a friend
Reward yourself
Set goals which you can see yourself achieve in the near future. Take a break and start afresh
Have realistic goals
Good mood helps in increasing productivity. Lift your mood by doing your favourite hobby, dancing or listening to music
Do mood lifting
Take some motivation from peers, talk to them, parents or get inspired by reading a book
Take motivation from others
Living the same monotonous life may be boring. Bring some new additions and change the routine
Switch routine
Yoga or meditation help you to relieve stress. It helps to increase self-awareness and avoid procrastination
Meditate
The goals should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time Bound
Set SMART goals
The stress caused after procrastinating things takes a toll on our health. Instead, focus on the happiness you'll achieve after accomplishing targets
Know emotional cost
The reason for WHY of the goal. WHY is achieving the goal so important? Looking out for the answer will keep you motivated
Remember your WHY
If it's just taking out frustration, talk to someone. Consult a therapist or counsellor. Taking therapy is normal and nothing to get afraid of
Talk it Out
