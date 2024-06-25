Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 25, 2024

10 Tips to Strengthen Hair Roots

Include foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins like leafy greens, nuts, and lean meats to support hair health

Nourish with a Balanced Diet

Regular scalp massages improve blood circulation to hair follicles, promoting stronger roots

Massage Your Scalp

Opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that don’t strip natural oils from your hair

Use Gentle Hair Products

Minimize the use of hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons to prevent damage to hair roots

Avoid Excessive Heat

Drink plenty of water daily to keep hair hydrated from the inside out

Stay Hydrated

Practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation to lower stress levels, which can impact hair health

Reduce Stress

Regular trims prevent split ends and reduce hair breakage, maintaining the integrity of hair roots

Trim Regularly

Apply oils like coconut, argan, or olive oil to nourish and strengthen hair roots

Use Natural Oils

Protect from Environmental Damage

Wear hats or scarves to protect your hair from sun damage and pollution

Refrain from tight ponytails or braids that can pull on hair roots and cause damage

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

