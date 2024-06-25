Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 25, 2024
10 Tips to Strengthen Hair Roots
Include foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins like leafy greens, nuts, and lean meats to support hair health
Nourish with a Balanced Diet
Regular scalp massages improve blood circulation to hair follicles, promoting stronger roots
Massage Your Scalp
Opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that don’t strip natural oils from your hair
Use Gentle Hair Products
Minimize the use of hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons to prevent damage to hair roots
Avoid Excessive Heat
Drink plenty of water daily to keep hair hydrated from the inside out
Stay Hydrated
Practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation to lower stress levels, which can impact hair health
Reduce Stress
Regular trims prevent split ends and reduce hair breakage, maintaining the integrity of hair roots
Trim Regularly
Apply oils like coconut, argan, or olive oil to nourish and strengthen hair roots
Use Natural Oils
Protect from Environmental Damage
Wear hats or scarves to protect your hair from sun damage and pollution
Refrain from tight ponytails or braids that can pull on hair roots and cause damage
Avoid Tight Hairstyles
