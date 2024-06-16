Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

june 16, 2024

10 Tips to use tea tree oil for glowing skin

Dab a small amount of tea tree oil on acne or blemishes using a cotton swab. Leave it on overnight for best results

Use as a Spot Treatment

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with your regular moisturizer. Apply evenly to your face for an anti-inflammatory boost

Add to Your Moisturizer

Combine 2 drops of tea tree oil with bentonite clay and water. Apply to your face and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing

Create a Face Mask

Mix 5 drops of tea tree oil with 1 cup of distilled water. Use a cotton pad to apply the mixture to your face after cleansing

Make a DIY Toner

Add a few drops of tea tree oil to a bowl of hot water. Lean over the bowl with a towel over your head to steam your face for 5-10 minutes

Use in Steam Treatment

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with aloe vera gel. Apply to your face for a soothing and hydrating mask

Combine with Aloe Vera

Enhance your facial cleanser by adding 1-2 drops of tea tree oil. Wash your face as usual for a deep clean

Add to Your Cleanser

Use in an Overnight Serum

Combine tea tree oil with a carrier oil like jojoba or argan oil. Apply the mixture to your face before bed

Mix tea tree oil with witch hazel. Apply with a cotton pad to control excess oil and shine

Treat Oily Skin

Dilute tea tree oil with coconut oil. Apply to the affected area to reduce irritation and promote healing

Soothe Razor Burn

