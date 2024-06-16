Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 16, 2024
10 Tips to use tea tree oil for glowing skin
Dab a small amount of tea tree oil on acne or blemishes using a cotton swab. Leave it on overnight for best results
Use as a Spot Treatment
Image Source: Freepik
Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with your regular moisturizer. Apply evenly to your face for an anti-inflammatory boost
Add to Your Moisturizer
Image Source: Freepik
Combine 2 drops of tea tree oil with bentonite clay and water. Apply to your face and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing
Create a Face Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 5 drops of tea tree oil with 1 cup of distilled water. Use a cotton pad to apply the mixture to your face after cleansing
Make a DIY Toner
Image Source: Freepik
Add a few drops of tea tree oil to a bowl of hot water. Lean over the bowl with a towel over your head to steam your face for 5-10 minutes
Image Source: Freepik
Use in Steam Treatment
Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with aloe vera gel. Apply to your face for a soothing and hydrating mask
Combine with Aloe Vera
Image Source: Freepik
Enhance your facial cleanser by adding 1-2 drops of tea tree oil. Wash your face as usual for a deep clean
Add to Your Cleanser
Image Source: Freepik
Use in an Overnight Serum
Image Source: Freepik
Combine tea tree oil with a carrier oil like jojoba or argan oil. Apply the mixture to your face before bed
Mix tea tree oil with witch hazel. Apply with a cotton pad to control excess oil and shine
Treat Oily Skin
Image Source: Freepik
Dilute tea tree oil with coconut oil. Apply to the affected area to reduce irritation and promote healing
Soothe Razor Burn
Image Source: Freepik
