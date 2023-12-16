Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 16, 2023
10 tips to win her heart
Looks matter but only to a certain point. At the end, it's your nature, intelligence and humbleness that attract a girl
#1
Respect her and her choices, whether they are good or bad
#2
Little things matter a lot. Pay attention to what she is saying.
#3
Listen to her but don't be a ‘yes man’. Understand her point and put across yours with decency and humility.
#4
Make her feel safe and protected around you but don't make her feel weak and dependent
#5
Show your feelings with small gestures and try to keep her engaged with your sense of humor and flirting nature
#6
Show your vulnerable side. It helps make your bond emotionally stronger
#7
Seek her advice on the important matters in your life and make her feel important
#8
Keep surprising her with gifts, treats, romantic texts or old-school hand-written letters
#9
Be a gentleman. Ask her out with confidence without being a roadside romeo
#10
