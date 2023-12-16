Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 16, 2023

10 tips to win her heart

Looks matter but only to a certain point. At the end, it's your nature, intelligence and humbleness that attract a girl

#1

Image: Pexels

Respect her and her choices, whether they are good or bad 

#2

Image: Pexels

Little things matter a lot. Pay attention to what she is saying. 

#3

Image: Pexels

Listen to her but don't be a ‘yes man’. Understand her point and put across yours with decency and humility.

#4

Image: Pexels

Make her feel safe and protected around you but don't make her feel weak and dependent

#5

Image: Pexels

Show your feelings with small gestures and try to keep her engaged with your sense of humor and flirting nature 

#6

Image: Pexels

Show your vulnerable side. It helps make your bond emotionally stronger 

#7

Image: Pexels

Seek her advice on the important matters in your life and make her feel important

#8

Image: Pexels

Keep surprising her with gifts, treats, romantic texts or old-school hand-written letters

#9

Image: Pexels

Be a gentleman. Ask her out with confidence without being a roadside romeo 

#10

Image: Pexels

